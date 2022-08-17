REPEAT: 15th Annual Canada Company Scholarship Presentation Ceremony to Take Place Thursday, August 18, 2022

$114,000 in scholarships to be awarded to children of those who died serving in the Canadian Armed Forces

TORONTO, Aug. 17, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Since 2007, Canada Company, a charitable organization founded by Blake C. Goldring, Executive Chairman at AGF Management Limited, has been providing scholarships to the children of those who made the ultimate sacrifice while serving in the Canadian Armed Forces.

The 15th annual Canada Company Scholarship Presentation Ceremony will take place in Ottawa (also livestreamed) on Thursday, August 18 at 11:00 am ET.

Join special guests Ron MacLean of Hockey Night in Canada, Chief of Defence Staff General Wayne Eyre and past scholarship recipients as we recognize 20 outstanding young people – each of whom has demonstrated remarkable resilience in the face of tragedy – and present them each with $5,000 scholarships to help offset the cost of their post-secondary education.

New for this year, Canada Company will also present $5,000 post-graduate scholarships to two past recipients who have decided to continue beyond their post-secondary studies.

Following this year’s ceremony, a total of $884,000 in Canada Company Scholarships will have been awarded to 77 students from 45 military families since 2007.

This year’s recipients are located in the following communities across Canada:

  • Halifax, NS

  • Kingston, NB

  • Fredericton, NB

  • New Maryland, NB

  • Moncton, NB

  • Montreal, QC

  • Orleans, ON

  • Kingston, ON

  • Toronto, ON

  • Peterborough, ON

  • Winnipeg, MB

  • Saskatoon, SK

  • Red Deer, AB

Event Details:

15th Annual Canada Company Scholarship Presentation Ceremony

Date:

Thursday, August 18, 2022

Time:

11:00 a.m. to noon ET

Location:

TwentyTwo at The Westin Ottawa Hotel
11 Colonel By Drive, 22nd floor
Ottawa, ON K1N 9H4

Register here to attend the event in person: https://www.eventbrite.ca/e/in-person-15th-anniversary-canada-company-scholarship-ceremony-tickets-387214949337

Register here to watch online: https://encoreglobal.zoom.us/j/98322391173?pwd=NnBubkxjQ25URk50YjloeUdYSXVqZz09

Meeting ID:  983 2239 1173

Passcode:  516773

Toll-Free numbers:  1 877 369 0926 or 1 855 880 1246

Executive Quote:

  • “At Canada Company, we know there are many ways to serve those who serve our country. We’re proud to support the children of our fallen through the Canada Company Scholarship Program and honoured to help in this small way as our recipients pursue their studies and continue to make their lost loved ones proud.”

Blake Goldring
Founder and Chair, Canada Company
and Executive Chairman, AGF Management Limited

Interview Opportunities:

Post-event interview opportunities will be available with:

  • Laura Squires of Edmonton – A past scholarship recipient

  • Amber Vialette of Halifax – Mother of past scholarship recipient Jasmine Vialette

  • Blake Goldring, C.M., M.S.M., CD. – Canada Company Founder and Chair

Please get in touch with the media contacts listed below to arrange interviews.

About Canada Company

Canada Company is a charitable, non-partisan organization that serves to build the bridge between business and community leaders and the Canadian Military. Our goal is to ensure that the men and women in our Canadian Armed Forces receive the widest support, care and recognition that they deserve. Canada Company was founded in 2006 by Canadian businessman Blake Goldring, C.M., M.S.M., CD. To learn more, visit: www.CanadaCompany.ca

Click here to access Fast Facts to learn more about Canada Company.

Media Contacts

Marie Claire Ouellette
Managing Director
Canada Company
marieclaire-ouellette@canadacompany.ca
647-801-5210

Michael Gotzamanis
Senior Manager, Corporate Communications
AGF Investments Inc.
michael.gotzamanis@agf.com
416-865-4153


