Repairs to Shrewsbury cycling track after safety fears

Repairs are being made to the cycle track at Shrewsbury Sports Village after cracks prompted safety concerns.

Track user Dave Mellor, former Team GB Olympic cycling manager, branded the condition dangerous.

Contractors are trialling a glass asphalt material on affected areas to allow the surface to flex.

Cracks had appeared in places due to the quality of the ground beneath, Shropshire Council said.

Mr Mellor, GB team manager at the 1996 Atlanta Olympic Games, said he ran events at the track, which opened about 15 years ago.

He welcomed the repairs but said the ground needed to be maintained better, with the track completely re-surfaced.

"It's just been a brilliant facility and when I finished with British Cycling I jumped in with both feet and have organised events here from day one," he said.

But areas under the track that were particularly clay-based, he said, were susceptible to moving as they got wet and then dried out. Not enough foundations were put in at inception, he claimed, so cracks, ridges and depressions could appear.

"It's been patched and patched and it's now great the council is experimenting with this new surface," he explained, but expressed concerns the track had not been maintained prior to the upgrade.

Only a fully functioning facility could attract users of all abilities, he added.

'Whizzing around'

"It isn't just about elite cyclists in lyrca whizzing around, it's about all-ability cycling," he explained.

"You can get visually impaired people coming to ride on a traffic-free surface where they wouldn't be able to ride on the main road - it gives so much independence to everybody who comes and rides here."

The council said as well as trialling new track, trees alongside it would also be cut back to limit leaf fall and prevent slippery conditions.

Responding to Mr Mellor's comments, councillor Robert Macey, cabinet member for culture and digital, said the authority was fortunate to have the 1km cycle track as part of its leisure services in the county, adding it was "unusual for a local authority to offer such a facility".

"We accept the track is ageing and where it is apparent critical repairs need to be made, we endeavour to do that work promptly and efficiently.

"In this instance a risk assessment was carried out and work was immediately commissioned to rectify the defects identified. Our contractors were able to make the repairs within days and the cycle track was operational in time for a planned event."

He added that the popularity of the track continued to grow and activities on offer were enjoyed by hundreds of people every week.

