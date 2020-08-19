Rep. Shevrin Jones wins jam-packed Senate District 35 Democratic primary race

Despite campaign smears and attacks targeting his sexuality, West Park Democrat Shevrin Jones, one of the Florida Legislature’s few openly gay lawmakers, came out successful in one of the most crowded, competitive and closely watched primary races and onto an inside track to replace term-limited Sen. Oscar Braynon representing Senate District 35 in Tallahassee.
Jones appeared to be the early winner with a comfortable margin of more than 28 percentage points over the closest challenger, state Rep. Barbara Watson, Tuesday night.
Jones beat out three Tallahassee veterans — Watson, former Rep. Cynthia Stafford and former state Sen. Daphne Campbell — as well as Miami Gardens Councilman Erhabor Ighodaro and retired firefighter Wilbur Harbin in the crowded race.
In November Jones will face write-in opponent Darien Hill, an independent who has been essentially inactive in the race.
“Senate District 35, you are in good hands” Jones said among (masked) friends and family at an election night party held in a living room Tuesday night. “Even if you didn’t vote for me, I will still represent you. I look forward to doing good work in the next four years.”
The voters in District 35 are split between Miami-Dade and Broward counties. But of the six primary candidates five were from Miami-Dade, while Jones was the lone Broward contestant who was active on the campaign trail.
The race has been a messy one, complete with fake Barack Obama robocalls and a robotext and website that ripped off a Miami Herald story about Jones’ attempt to donate plasma after recovering from COVID-19.
The candidates, most of whom have held office and have their own base of voters, have been vocal about why they were the best choice. Some targeted front-runner Jones, who is gay, for his sexuality in an attempt to connect with religious voters. The blood donation robotext highlighted a Food and Drug Administration rule that men who have had sex with men in the last three months may not donate plasma.
At a campaign event in February, Ighodaro said he’s the best option for voters because “There is an image that God says a marriage should look like, that families should look like. And that’s what we’re gonna fight for.” He denies his campaign was behind the robotext.
Like Ighodaro, Watson and Stafford have represented slivers of the district before, and say their names are trusted in the community, where people want to vote for people they already know. While Campbell represented the neighboring Senate district in her time in the Legislature, her frequent appearances on local radio programming, her memorable songs and music videos and her larger-than-life community presence make her a name hard to forget, especially in the Haitian community that makes up a large swath of the district.
But even with a slate of candidates who all have their own following, Jones raised more than all of them combined while growing a national profile of his own. After he was diagnosed with COVID-19, Jones took to major news networks like CNN and MSNBC as well as local media to criticize the state’s contact tracing program and discuss the state’s response to the pandemic.
The last fundraising period was Jones’ most successful, yielding more than $40,000 in the first two weeks of August. In that last period he also got significant in-kind contributions for text messages and calls, courtesy of the Senate Democrats’ fundraising arm Senate Victory, chaired by Lighthouse Point Democrat Gary Farmer.
“There is no greater champion for his community than Representative Shevrin Jones, who has fought for our public school students and education professionals, to ensure every Floridian has access to healthcare and to put a stop to senseless gun violence that has claimed too many innocent lives,” Farmer wrote in a statement Tuesday.