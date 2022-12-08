Rep. Pramila Jayapal Wants to Grow Congressional Progressive Caucus and Move Dems Left

Ursula Perano
·5 min read
Photo Illustration by Elizabeth Brockway/The Daily Beast/Getty
Photo Illustration by Elizabeth Brockway/The Daily Beast/Getty

The GOP took the House in the 2022 midterms, but even before Democrats have officially left the House majority, some members are already thinking about 2024 and how their party can win back control from Republicans.

Eying the GOP’s slim majority—they won by just nine seats—some Democrats believe the House is prime territory for a flip. That sort of quick turnaround for House control would be a rarity. Democrats last held the House for four years, Republicans held it for eight before that.

And yet, House progressives say that at least on their end, the inner workings of that goal are already underway. They’re hoping to be the key for it all—to mobilize voters en masse next election around Democrats’ left-most ideas and candidates.

New Hampshire Dems Promise a Fight for First Primary Spot

The work to do so starts now, they say.

Of course, the minority isn’t where Democrats, including progressives, wanted to be after the 2022 cycle. But defying widespread forecasts of a red wave, the party has been meticulously dissecting their relative success. The impacts of the downfall of Roe v. Wade. The effects of Trump’s lasting presence on Republicans. Whether Democrats’ policy wins over the past two years were motivating factors.

House progressives, who competed in a mix of safely blue and competitive districts, claim to have found a formula. They argue what’s worked for them—and what they hope can work for House Democratic candidates writ large in 2024—is speaking “to the fundamental concerns of working people, young people, women of color, immigrants, the LGBTQ community, and more,” according to a Congressional Progressive Caucus PAC memo obtained by The Daily Beast.

Even in the minority, the CPC is expected to grow this term. The memo goes on to tout the wins of 16 of the 18 CPC PAC-endorsed candidates this cycle. All seven CPC incumbent members who were in especially competitive districts won re-election. CPC PAC-endorsed candidates won in all five of the open primaries the PAC spent in—with $1.6 million in independent expenditures this cycle, its largest ever.

The memo also notes CPC membership “will grow by at least three seats in the 118th Congress,” though CPC Chair Pramila Jayapal in an interview suggested it’s likely to be more.

“We’re continuing to get a couple of incumbents who have been progressives but never joined the Progressive Caucus wanting to join the caucus, because they see what a powerful force we are. So it’s not just new members coming in,” Jayapal said.

With those wins still fresh, Jayapal said the Progressive Caucus’ campaign arm is already piecing together its 2024 game plan. It’s working to streamline its endorsement process and planning to invest early in its primary candidates. She says fundraising has already begun, too, with the PAC aiming to increase member contributions this cycle and individual donations.

Rep. Mark Pocan (D-WI), a co-chair of the CPC PAC alongside Jayapal, told The Daily Beast progressives are already thinking about their next class of contenders and recruitment as well.

“There’s already plans, at least one special election out there,” Pocan said, referring to a Virginia House seat that’s up for grabs after Rep. Donald McEachin (D) passed away from cancer earlier this month.

“[We’re] making sure that we're staffing up… You know, all this sort of work that puts us in the best position to be ready come the time we need to,” the congressman added.

Jayapal told The Daily Beast that after recent election cycles, she feels progressive leaders “now know a lot about the kinds of candidates that can win.” Expanding on what those candidates look like, Jayapal said she envisions diverse coalition-builders who are “really leaning into tough issues and not running away from them, whether it’s immigration or crime.”

Here’s What Outrages Me More Than Twitter’s Censorship of the Hunter Biden Laptop Story

The incoming class of freshman House progressives would tend to agree.

Rep.-elect Maxwell Frost (D-FL), for instance, has made headlines as the first Gen Z member of Congress, being elected at only 25 years old. Frost told The Daily Beast that for upcoming progressive recruits, it’s not a question of “young people versus old people,” but instead “new perspectives versus old entrenched dogma.”

Rep.-elect Greg Casar (D-TX) told The Daily Beast he thinks progressive candidates will be essential assets to Democrats’ success.

“We can bring energy, inspire working class people to be with Democrats, inspire young folks and folks of color, Casar said.

To be sure, no election strategy or outlook is bulletproof. The 2024 cycle, in earnest, is still a good bit away. And Democrats won’t be entering that cycle with the same legislative advantages they had this year.

Working with Democratic majorities in the House and Senate, alongside a Democratic president, progressives were able to influence policy and secure key wins for their base. Working with a Republican majority, however, the chances of that same level of legislative success are slim.

Moreover, House progressives weren’t unanimously victorious this cycle.

The two CPC PAC-endorsed candidates who lost, Jamie McLeod-Skinner (D-OR) and Michelle Vallejo (D-TX) were both in especially competitive districts. Some political onlookers have questioned if more moderate candidates would have fared better. And in 2024, with swing districts being the homes of Democrats’ best pickup opportunities, those questions about the saliency of progressives vs. moderates in competitive districts still matter.

Biden and Democrats Are Walking a Tightrope With Rail Worker Union Allies

But Rep.-elect Delia Ramirez (D-IL) says she hopes candidates toward the center will begin to shift leftward.

“As we’re talking about 2024, there’s this idea that we need to move to the center. What I think we need to be really clear as Democrats… We need to move away from corruption. We need to move away from this generic way of being and tiptoeing. Tiptoeing and not being clear on who we are and what we’re about is why we are where we are,” Ramirez said.

Asked whether she believes her more moderate colleagues, the new ranks of Democratic leadership or Democrats writ large are on the same page about the allegedly needed leftward shift, Ramirez said they’re getting there.

“I think that they’re beginning to get it. Whether you like it or not, we’re not going anywhere, and we’re growing,” she said.

Read more at The Daily Beast.

Get the Daily Beast's biggest scoops and scandals delivered right to your inbox. Sign up now.

Stay informed and gain unlimited access to the Daily Beast's unmatched reporting. Subscribe now.

Latest Stories

  • AP source: Jansen, Red Sox reach $32M, 2-year deal

    SAN DIEGO (AP) — Veteran closer Kenley Jansen and the Boston Red Sox have agreed to a $32 million, two-year deal, a person familiar with the deal told The Associated Press. The person spoke to the AP on Wednesday on condition of anonymity because the agreement was pending a physical. The 35-year-old Jansen went 5-2 with a 3.38 ERA in 64 innings for Atlanta this year. The three-time All-Star led the National League with 41 saves, helping the Braves win the NL East title. Boston is looking to boun

  • Kirill Kaprizov leads Wild to 5-4 shootout win over Ducks

    ST. PAUL, Minn. (AP) — Kirill Kaprizov and Matt Boldy scored in the shootout, helping the Minnesota Wild to a 5-4 win over the Anaheim Ducks on Saturday. Calen Addison and Joel Eriksson Ek each had a goal and assist during regulation as Minnesota won for the fifth time in six games and closed out a seven-game homestand. Connor Dewar also scored for the Wild, who have beaten Anaheim in 12 straight matchups, the longest streak against any opponent in team history. Filip Gustavsson made 29 saves fo

  • Pettersson notches three points, Canucks edge Canadiens 7-6 in overtime

    VANCOUVER — The Vancouver Canucks say they never believed they were down and out on Monday night — despite what the scoreboard said. The visiting Montreal Canadiens (12-11-2) took a 4-0 lead midway through the opening frame, chasing Vancouver's starting goalie Spencer Martin in the process. The Canucks (11-12-3) persevered though, and eventually gritted out a 7-6 overtime victory. “At the end of the day, I don't care how we did it. We got it done," said captain Bo Horvat. "Obviously it was not p

  • AP source: Verlander agrees to 2-year contract with Mets

    SAN DIEGO (AP) — Justin Verlander agreed to an $86.7 million, two-year contract with the New York Mets on Monday, reuniting the AL Cy Young Award winner with Max Scherzer and giving the Mets a high-profile replacement for Jacob deGrom. The contract is worth $43,333,333 per season and includes a vesting player option for 2025 at $35 million, according to a person familiar with the negotiations who spoke to The Associated Press on condition of anonymity Monday because there was no immediate announ

  • Croatia going deep again at World Cup after shootout win

    AL WAKRAH, Qatar (AP) — Croatia is going deep at another World Cup, and the team is taking the long route once again. Goalkeeper Dominik Livakovic saved three penalty kicks in Croatia's 3-1 win over Japan in a shootout on Monday, securing a return to the quarterfinals for the runner-up in the 2018 tournament. The match was tied at 1-1 after extra time. On its surprising run to the final in Russia four years ago, Croatia needed extra time in each round in the knockout stage — and twice came throu

  • New Canadian pro women's soccer league to fill missing link in player development

    News of a domestic professional women's league finally coming to Canada in 2025 has Sophia Ferreira dreaming big about her future in the sport. The 20-year-old from Coquitlam, B.C., has just wrapped up a second season with the University of British Columbia Thunderbirds. Prior to Monday's announcement, she always assumed she'd have to move to Europe or the U.S. to keep playing post-graduation. "I was super excited, but I wasn't really expecting it," said Ferreira. "[Canada doesn't] have a space

  • Maltais, Gélinas-Beaulieu golden at speed skating's Four Continents Championships

    Antoine Gélinas-Beaulieu and Valérie Maltais continued Canada's speed skating gold medal haul on Saturday at the ISU Four Continents Championships in Quebec City. Gélinas-Beaulieu, a Sherbrooke, Que., native, skated to the top of the podium in the men's 1,500-metre final while setting a track record, finishing in one minute 44.666 seconds. "I didn't have any expectations today in terms of medals or track records, I just really wanted to start fast. In most of my races so far this season, I was m

  • Speed skater Béatrice Lamarche captures bronze, team pursuit gold at Four Continents

    Béatrice Lamarche claimed her second speed skating medal at this week's ISU Four Continents Championships with bronze in the women's 1,000 metres on Sunday in her hometown of Quebec City. She stopped the clock in one minute 17.393 seconds to finish behind winner Min-sun Kim of South Korea (1:16.066) and Kazakhstan's Yekaterina Aydova (1:16.191). Lamarche fell short of her 1:16.88 season best and 1:15.14 personal best from Jan. 4, 2020 in Calgary. Later, Lamarche partnered with Maddison Pearman o

  • Hockey star Marie-Philip Poulin named Canada's top athlete of 2022

    Marie-Philip Poulin was surprised to hear she was the first female hockey player to win the Northern Star Award, but she expects to have some company soon. Poulin, the captain of Canada's women's team who led her team to Olympic and world championship gold in 2022, was named this year's recipient of the award given annually to Canada's athlete of the year. "Honestly, I didn't think I was the first one," the 31-year-old from Beauceville, Que., said in a video conference on Wednesday when asked ab

  • Blues coach puts Binnington on blast after latest antics: Just 'stop the puck'

    Blues head coach Craig Berube has had enough of his goalie's wild outbursts after another embarrassing scene unfolded in Pittsburgh on Saturday.

  • Sofia Goggia continues win streak in Lake Louise with another downhill victory

    LAKE LOUISE, Alta. — Sofia Goggia won her second downhill race in as many days and extended her World Cup win streak in Lake Louise, Alta., to five in a row Saturday. The 30-year-old Italian swept both downhills and a super-G last year at the Alberta ski resort. Another win in Sunday's super-G would put her in rare company in women's ski racing. The only other woman to post back-to-back hat tricks in Lake Louise was retired American ski star Lindsey Vonn in 2011 and 2012, with Vonn adding anothe

  • Strome's OT goal lifts Ducks to 4-3 win over Hurricanes

    ANAHEIM, Calif. (AP) — Ryan Strome scored at 1:56 of overtime and the Anaheim Ducks defeated the Carolina Hurricanes 4-3 on Tuesday night to stop a six-game losing streak. Strome put a snap shot past goaltender Pyotr Kochetkov after getting a pass from Cam Fowler. Six of the Ducks' seven wins this season have come in overtime or a shootout. It was Strome's second OT winner of the season, which is tied for the NHL lead with five other players. “This year I feel like I've got a little more confide

  • Ja Morant fined $35K after jawing at referee during game

    MEMPHIS, Ten.. (AP) — Memphis guard Ja Morant has been fined $35,000 for getting angry at a referee and not leaving the court “in a timely manner” after he was ejected from Wednesday's game against Minnesota. The NBA announced the fine Saturday. Morant was given a technical and tossed from the game with 1:22 left in the fourth quarter. He had 24 points in the 109-101 loss. The Grizzlies' Dillon Brooks was also ejected from that game. The NBA said in a release that Morant directed “inappropriate

  • Sabonis powers Kings to 123-96 win over Clippers

    LOS ANGELES (AP) — Domantas Sabonis scored 24 points on 10-of-11 shooting and the Sacramento Kings handed the undermanned Los Angeles Clippers their worst loss of the season, 123-96 on Saturday. Sabonis set the tone with 15 points in the opening quarter and the Kings’ bench kept it going in the second, building a 28-point lead. They led by 29 in the third and by 31 in the fourth. Sabonis had six assists and five rebounds. Keegan Murray added 23 points and D’Aaron Fox had 14 points for the Kings,

  • Pascal Siakam's scoring and creation emergence

    Amit Mann and Katie Heindl discuss stats showing how Pascal Siakam has developed as a scorer and passer this season. Listen to the full episode on the "Raptors Over Everything" podcast feed.&nbsp;

  • Mavs' Doncic, Hardaway team up in 121-100 win over Knicks

    NEW YORK (AP) — Luka Doncic had a game-high 30 points, Tim Hardaway Jr. chipped in 28 points against his former team, and the Dallas Mavericks beat the New York Knicks 121-100 on Saturday. Spencer Dinwiddie scored 17 points for Dallas, which outscored New York 69-41 in the second half for just its second win seven games. Forward Julius Randle led the Knicks with 24 points, and Immanuel Quickly chipped in 23. Leading scorer Jalen Brunson had 13 points playing against Dallas for the first time sin

  • Rangers go from destiny to disappointment

    Expectations were sky high in New York after they catapulted from rebuild to contention last season but the Rangers are already in danger of missing the playoffs.&nbsp;

  • Saints allow 2 late TDs in frustrating 17-16 loss to Bucs

    TAMPA, Fla, (AP) — The New Orleans Saints were five minutes away from moving within a half-game of NFC South-leading Tampa Bay when the bottom fell out of the game, and most likely the season. Tom Brady threw a pair of touchdown passes in the final three minutes Monday night as the Buccaneers rallied from a 13-point deficit to beat the Saints 17-16. “It’s frustrating to not come out with the win when you’re up 16-3 in the fourth and you lose,” Saints defensive end Cameron Jordan said. “That’s so

  • Kirill Kaprizov leads Wild to 5-4 shootout win over Ducks

    ST. PAUL, Minn. (AP) — Kirill Kaprizov and Matt Boldy scored in the shootout, helping the Minnesota Wild to a 5-4 win over the Anaheim Ducks on Saturday. Kaprizov, Calen Addison and Joel Eriksson Ek each had a goal and assist during regulation as Minnesota won for the fifth time in six games and closed out a seven-game homestand. Connor Dewar also scored for the Wild, who have beaten Anaheim in 12 straight matchups, the longest streak against any opponent in team history. Filip Gustavsson made 2

  • Jack Quinn scores twice, Sabres beat Sharks 6-3

    BUFFALO, N.Y. (AP) — Jack Quinn scored twice to help the Buffalo Sabres beat the San Jose Sharks 6-3 on Sunday night. Tage Thompson, JJ Peterka, Jeff Skinner and Alex Tuch also scored for Buffalo, and Ukko-Pekka Luukkonen made 26 saves. The Sabres scored three times in the second period to take control. Nick Bonino, Kevin Labanc and Oskar Lindblom scored for the Sharks, who have lost three in a row and six of their last seven games. Aaron Dell made 32 saves. Sabres defenseman Rasmus Dahlin had t