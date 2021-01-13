Rep. Mikie Sherrill demands investigation into colleagues' 'reconnaissance' tours of Capitol

As Congress debated the second impeachment of President Donald Trump on Wednesday, Rep. Mikie Sherrill demanded an immediate investigation into colleagues she said led people through the Capitol on Jan. 5 in what she termed a "reconnaissance for the next day," when insurrectionists took part in a deadly siege on the legislative branch.

Her request was directed by letter to the acting House sergeant at arms, acting Senate sergeant at arms and United States Capitol Police, citing "suspicious behavior and access given to visitors to the Capitol Complex on Tuesday, January 5, 2021, the day before the attacks on the Capitol."

In this excerpt from a live social media video, Rep. Mikie Sherrill claims some members of Congress led groups of people through the Capitol Building on a "reconnaissance" tour a day before the riots.

“The tours being conducted on Tuesday, January 5, were a noticeable and concerning departure from the procedures in place as of March 2020 that limited the number of visitors to the Capitol," Sherrill wrote. "These tours were so concerning that they were reported to the Sergeant at Arms on January 5.”

The letter was signed by fellow Democrats including New Jersey Reps. Frank Pallone, Tom Malinowski, Bill Pascrell Jr., Donald M. Payne Jr., Albio Sires and Josh Gottheimer.

“Many of the Members who signed this letter, including those of us who have served in the military and are trained to recognize suspicious activity, as well as various members of our staff, witnessed an extremely high number of outside groups in the complex on Tuesday, January 5,” reads the letter. “This is unusual for several reasons, including the fact that access to the Capitol Complex has been restricted since public tours ended in March of last year due to the pandemic."

The letter details observations by Sherrill and others who say "visitors encountered by some of the members of Congress on this letter appeared to be associated with the rally at the White House the following day."

"That group left the White House and marched to the Capitol with the objective of preventing Congress from certifying our election," the letter states. "Members of the group that attacked the Capitol seemed to have an unusually detailed knowledge of the layout of the Capitol Complex. The presence of these groups within the Capitol Complex was indeed suspicious. Given the events of January 6, the ties between these groups inside the Capitol Complex and the attacks on the Capitol need to be investigated."

During a Webcast on Tuesday, Sherrill said some of her colleagues "abetted" the president's attempt to overturn the results of the election and undermine democracy by inciting a violent mob.

"I'm going to see they are held accountable and, if necessary, ensure that they don't serve in Congress," she said.

Sherrill said she intended to support an article of impeachment against Trump for "incitement of insurrection." Trump was expected Wednesday to be impeached for the second time.

Gov. Phil Murphy echoed Sherrill, saying he "heard this from two other members with similar stories."

"If it’s proven that there were members of the House of Representatives who were showing around folks who the next day were part of an insurrection, I’m going to practice law without a license: that’s treason," Murphy said. "And the consequences of that, as you know, are great.”

Sherrill's letter asked investigators to look into specific issues including:

Are logbooks of Capitol Complex visitors inspected regularly and collected in any type of database?

Have any additional law enforcement agencies requested access to these logs?

Are there video logs of the day in question?

Is facial recognition software used for visitors entering the complex?

Are any of the individuals recorded in the Capitol complex on January 5 being investigated for their role in the insurrection the following day?

The complete letter is below:

