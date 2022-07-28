Rep. Marjorie Taylor Greene: 'Toxic Masculinity' Should Be Top Military Requirement

Josephine Harvey
·1 min read

Rep. Marjorie Taylor Greene (R-Ga.) recently complained that “toxic masculinity” is “not accepted” in the military anymore and said she would have thought it would be a leading requirement to get in.

“They purged the military,” the extremist congresswoman said during an appearance on the “Dear America” podcast hosted by Graham Allen, a right-wing media personality and Army veteran.

“The warriors are leaving,” Allen said.

“Absolutely,” Greene added. “Why do they want to be there? They’re going through woke training. Their toxic masculinity is completely not accepted, even though, what are the military for? I would think toxic masculinity would be a No. 1 requirement.”

“They should be like, ‘Are you a toxic male? Please sign up,’” she added.

The comments came as the two complained about COVID-19 vaccination policies in the military and for law enforcement, and the low recruitment figures for the Army and Navy this year.

Graham wondered whether the outcome of the Uvalde, Texas, school massacre would’ve been different if we “wouldn’t have lost all our warriors” due to COVID-19 vaccination policies.

“Now we have to ask the same question about our military,” he said.

Nearly 400 law enforcement officials were at Robb Elementary School in Uvalde while a lone teen gunman raged inside classrooms for more than an hour, killing 19 children and two teachers. A report written by an investigative committee from the Texas state House found the police response to be “lackadaisical” and riddled with “systemic failures.”

This article originally appeared on HuffPost and has been updated.

Related...

Our goal is to create a safe and engaging place for users to connect over interests and passions. In order to improve our community experience, we are temporarily suspending article commenting

Latest Stories

  • Justice Thomas cancels plans to teach at DC law school

    Supreme Court Justice Clarence Thomas has backed out of teaching a seminar at George Washington University's law school in the nation's capital, following student protests and the university's statement of support for the conservative justice's role on campus. “Justice Thomas informed GW Law that he is unavailable to co-teach a Constitutional Law Seminar this fall,” university spokesperson Josh Grossman said in an emailed statement Wednesday. Thomas, 74, has taught at the private school since 2011.

  • 'I don't know if he's ready'

    Ava Sherwood Erculiani, 19, of Evansburg, Pa., tells CBC's Katie Simpson why she would support Gov. Ron DeSantis as her party's nominee for U.S. president in 2024 but is not sure he could beat former president Donald Trump.

  • Trump, Pence Give Dueling Speeches in Washington on Future of the Republican Party

    In his first speech since returning to Washington, D.C., Trump spoke of America being "a cesspool of crime," and continued to rehash the 2020 presidential election

  • What 20 iconic musicians looked like when they were in their 20s

    Singers like Bob Dylan, Dolly Parton, and Elton John have been in the music game so long, you may not be able to picture them when they were younger.

  • NHL offseason tracker: Following the signings, trades and rumors during the summer

    The first day of free agency was busy. Follow along for news and analysis of all the trades and signings for the rest of the offseason.

  • Clarence Thomas Will Not Teach Law Course After Student Protests

    The ultraconservative Supreme Court justice has not publicly commented on his decision.

  • 31 Italian Desserts for Celebrations and Sweet Occasions

    Because you cannot possibly have enough panna cotta in your life. Originally Appeared on Epicurious

  • Chuck Schumer, Joe Manchin Announce Agreement On Tax And Climate Bill; Legislation Includes 15% Corporate Minimum Tax

    UPDATED: Senate Majority Leader Chuck Schumer (D-NY) and Sen. Joe Manchin (D-WV) said that they have reached a deal on a massive bill that includes climate and energy initiatives as well as a 15% corporate minimum tax. The agreement surprised reporters, as Manchin several weeks ago indicated that he would not support key aspects of […]

  • Highland Park shooting suspect indicted on 117 counts over July 4 massacre

    Highland Park shooting suspect Robert Crimo has been indicted on 117 counts over the July 4 parade massacre that left seven innocent victims dead. A grand jury indicted the accused mass murderer on a trove of felony charges on Wednesday, including 21 counts of first-degree murder, 48 counts of attempted murder and 48 counts of aggravated battery. Mr Crimo, 21, was already facing life in prison without the possibility of parole after he was charged with seven counts of first-degree murder in the hours after the Independence Day massacre.

  • Joe Manchin Agrees To Sweeping Legislation To Raise Taxes On Wealthy, Invest In Climate

    The proposed legislation, called the "Inflation Reduction Act,” will raise taxes on the wealthy to fund investments in climate and health care.

  • This 6% Dividend Stock Could Expand Payouts Despite the Downturn

    Recession-resistant stocks like Enbridge (TSX:ENB)(NYSE:ENB) should be on your watch list. The post This 6% Dividend Stock Could Expand Payouts Despite the Downturn appeared first on The Motley Fool Canada.

  • Merrick Garland ‘Delights’ Dems on Trump Case—for Once

    Photo Illustration by Thomas Levinson/The Daily Beast/GettyAs he guides an unprecedented investigation that could result in criminal charges for former President Donald Trump, Attorney General Merrick Garland has simultaneously provoked hope, dread, frustration, and general befuddlement from Democrats on Capitol Hill.This week, Garland added a new emotion to that mix: joy.On Tuesday night, Garland sat for a rare televised interview, with NBC’s Lester Holt. The attorney general was cautious in di

  • MLB, union have Monday deadline for international draft deal

    NEW YORK (AP) — Major League Baseball made what was termed a “final offer” for an international draft, increasing proposed money for the first year in 2024 by $10 million on Sunday to $191 million. The move came one day after the players' association made a proposal that remained at $260 million and left the sides far apart heading into a Monday night midnight EDT deadline for a deal. Because an international draft was tied in the March lockout settlement to dropping direct draft-pick compensati

  • Here’s why Lewandowski joined Barcelona

    Here’s a look behind the transfer of the Polish striker, as he ends his 8 years relationship with Bayern Munich. Why did he really transfer?

  • Italy's Bernardeschi, Insigne turns heads in their MLS debut with Toronto FC

    TORONTO — Italian stars Federico Bernardeschi and Lorenzo Insigne combined for a goal and two assists for Toronto FC in their MLS debut Saturday, a 4-0 win over expansion Charlotte FC. The 28-year-old Bernardeschi is the first player to record a goal and an assist before halftime of his first MLS appearance since Fredy Montero for Seattle in 2009. He also joined Alejandro Pozuelo, who was traded to make room for the former Juventus winger, as the only TFC player to score a goal and register an a

  • Quioto scores to lift Montreal past DC United 2-1

    WASHINGTON (AP) — Romell Quioto scored a crucial goal in Montreal’s 2-1 victory against D.C. United on Saturday. Quioto’s goal came in the 35th minute to put Montreal (11-8-2) up 2-0. Joel Waterman assisted the goal. Quioto scored all of Montreal’s goals in the game. James Pantemis had four saves for Montreal. Steve Birnbaum scored for United (5-12-3). D.C. United outshot Montreal 13-10, with five shots on goal to Montreal's three. Rafael Romo saved one of the three shots he faced for United. Mo

  • Quioto scores to lift Montreal past DC United 2-1

    WASHINGTON (AP) — Romell Quioto scored a crucial goal in Montreal’s 2-1 victory against D.C. United on Saturday. Quioto’s goal came in the 35th minute to put Montreal (11-8-2) up 2-0. Joel Waterman assisted the goal. Quioto scored all of Montreal’s goals in the game. James Pantemis had four saves for Montreal. Steve Birnbaum scored for United (5-12-3). D.C. United outshot Montreal 13-10, with five shots on goal to Montreal's three. Rafael Romo saved one of the three shots he faced for United. Mo

  • Flames' newest faces Huberdeau, Weegar 'excited' for season following shock of trade

    CALGARY — With the initial shock having finally subsided after learning that they had been traded from the Florida Panthers to Calgary , Jonathan Huberdeau and MacKenzie Weegar are ready to get started with the Flames. “It was a big shock for me and my family,” Huberdeau, who had been with the Panthers since they drafted him third overall in 2011, said in a media availability Monday. “Late on Friday night, you don't think you're going to get a call, but we did and it's part of the hockey busines

  • Shaqiri shines as Chicago Fire torch Vancouver Whitecaps for 3-1 win

    VANCOUVER — A split focus may have been the undoing of the Vancouver Whitecaps on Saturday. Coming into a game against the Chicago Fire at B.C. Place, the 'Caps had an opportunity to inch closer to a playoff position in Major League Soccer's Western Conference. At the same time, the club knew another big test looms — a matchup with Toronto FC in the Canadian Championship final on Tuesday. While Toronto took a dominant 4-0 victory in league play on Saturday, the Whitecaps (7-10-5) dropped an ugly

  • Goldschmidt, Arenado among Cardinals missing Blue Jays series over vaccination rules

    The St. Louis Cardinals will be lacking some serious firepower for their series in Toronto.