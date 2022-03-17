Rep. Marjorie Taylor Greene’s Laughable Typo Gets The Treatment On Twitter

Move over “gazpacho police,” Republican Rep. Marjorie Taylor Greene is back with a brand new gaffe.

On Wednesday, the extremist Georgia Republican caused much mirth on Twitter when she wrote “commander and chief” instead of “commander in chief” while clashing with conservative commentator Bill Kristol.

She also wrote “your” instead of “you’re.”

I tell you what pumpkin.



How about you suit up and report to your commander and chief yourself and tell him your reporting for duty.



You might want to train a little first, the only thing in shape on you and prepared for war is your little Twitter thumbs.@BillKristolhttps://t.co/b4bbsmUY8k — Rep. Marjorie Taylor Greene (@RepMTG) March 16, 2022

Greene’s personal account was nixed from Twitter in January for repeated violations of the platform’s COVID misinformation policy. She continues to post on her congressional account, though.

Critics predictably pounced on her latest snafu:

I mean seriously, if anyone is going to say “commander and chief” it’s her. She literally has no idea it’s commander in chief and I’m zero percent surprised. https://t.co/kpKrkovHIZ — Adam Kinzinger (@AdamKinzinger) March 17, 2022

Welcome to America where you don't even have to know the proper title of your president to serve in congress. Ok, please tell me America has not been dumbed down to some of the lowest levels in this modern day society (by the republican party I'll add). Way to go @RepMTG 🤦‍♀️ https://t.co/gDAOpLId9K — 🖤Carly Lehwald (@CarlyELehwald) March 17, 2022

Marjorie Gazpacho Police Greene is back at it again just shitposting through her one term in Congress with no Committee assignments. https://t.co/6x8fAl9Whd — Alexandra Halaby 🌹 (@iskandrah) March 17, 2022

It's Commander-in-Chief, you vegetable. — Cheri Jacobus (@CheriJacobus) March 17, 2022

THIS JUST IN: Calling people “pumpkin” doesn’t make you correct — Dreamweasel (@Dreamweasel) March 16, 2022

Many people think it's just one person, but no, it's two: the commander and the chief, working simultaneously like God the Father and the Holy Ghost https://t.co/fhnf2J2vZE — Robert Swartwood (@RobertSwartwood) March 17, 2022

Commander AND Chief 🤣🤣🤣



"Your", denotes possession.

"You're", is a contraction of "You are".



I'm a naturalized citizen; English is my second language. Yet I've managed to learn to navigate the intricacies and nuances of our language. What's your excuse Congresswoman? 🤣🤣 — Troy Raiven (@troyraiven) March 16, 2022

Children should not be elected to Congress https://t.co/Hnxg95hk0t — Charles P. Pierce (@CharlesPPierce) March 17, 2022

Were it not for her inexplicable election victory, Marjorie Taylor Greene would be yelling incoherent QAnon bullshit at some hapless teenage clerk in a Georgia gas station because they were out of Virginia Slims and it was all Biden's fault. https://t.co/PxzzYzQuau — Richard Jeter (@MilesToGo13) March 17, 2022

Commander "and" Chief? Really? Seriously? Apparently your "little twitter thumbs" could use a few grammar lessons from @BillKristol's little Twitter thumbs... https://t.co/dd6ZdCg6xi — Andy Ostroy (@AndyOstroy) March 17, 2022

"Commander and chief" is the head of the Gazpacho Police, where there are lieutenant corporals, as well.



All serving King John. — Hopeoverfear2 (@Hopeoverfear2) March 16, 2022

It's “commander and chief” at Gazpacho police, but here on Earth, It's Commander In Chief, genius. — 𝐌𝐚𝐳𝐢 𝐂𝐡𝐢𝐝𝐢 (@ChidiNwatu) March 16, 2022

Isn’t this your government account? The one you are supposed to use to inform your constituents about the work you do for them? The one you said would be professionally handled by staff? I guess you are so addicted to Twitter that you can’t help yourself. Weak — Dawn (@dafw333) March 16, 2022

What is it about the word "dictionary" that scares you so much? — Molly Rogers (@JollyMollyRoger) March 17, 2022

For the love of God, ma'am.



What has the English language done to offend you? — Jean L.P. Jaurès 🌎🔬📚⚖️ (@pitgpitw1) March 16, 2022

Clearly written personally by Taylor-Greene, as proven by wrong use of basic English words.



*“commander-in- chief”, not “and chief”



*“you’re” is the correct word, not “your” — Carbon Monoxide 🏄‍♂️ (@CarbonMonoxid17) March 16, 2022

duh, it's Master and Commander https://t.co/npe0RfDdgv — Jeryl Bier (@JerylBier) March 17, 2022

