Rep. Marjorie Taylor Greene’s Laughable Typo Gets The Treatment On Twitter

Lee Moran
·4 min read

Move over “gazpacho police,” Republican Rep. Marjorie Taylor Greene is back with a brand new gaffe.

On Wednesday, the extremist Georgia Republican caused much mirth on Twitter when she wrote “commander and chief” instead of “commander in chief” while clashing with conservative commentator Bill Kristol.

She also wrote “your” instead of “you’re.”

Greene’s personal account was nixed from Twitter in January for repeated violations of the platform’s COVID misinformation policy. She continues to post on her congressional account, though.

Critics predictably pounced on her latest snafu:

This article originally appeared on HuffPost and has been updated.

