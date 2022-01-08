Rep. Marjorie Taylor Greene Is Back On Twitter Despite Being Banned And Urging GOP Boycott

Lee Moran

Extremist Rep. Marjorie Taylor Greene (R-Ga.) was back tweeting on Thursday, just days after her personal account was banned and she demanded a GOP boycott of the platform.

The conspiracy theorist used her congressional account for the first time since Dec. 24 to accuse Democrats and the media of overhyping the U.S. Capitol riot on Jan. 6, 2021.

Twitter permanently suspended Greene’s personal account on Sunday following repeated violations of its COVID-19 standards.

It did not nix her congressional account.

Greene, in an interview earlier this week with Fox News personality Tucker Carlson, responded to her personal ban by calling on Republican colleagues to leave Twitter because it “has declared war on our party.”

Critics suggested Greene’s return to the platform was another display of her hypocrisy.

This article originally appeared on HuffPost and has been updated.

