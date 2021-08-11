Rep. Madison Cawthorn's Tweet About 'Great Fiction Novel' '1984' Gets Mocked Into Oblivion

Rep. Madison Cawthorn (R-N.C.) was ridiculed on Tuesday over an oddly worded tweet that suggested George Orwell’s book 1984 had become reality in the U.S.

“1984 is a great fiction novel to read but it seems like it is becoming the reality we are currently living under more and more each day,” tweeted Cawthorn, the 25-year-old, first-term congressman and Donald Trump megafan.

For a short tweet, critics found a lot of issues with it. For starters, all novels are fiction. More importantly, it sounded like Cawthorn has either never read 1984 or needs a major refresher on the dystopian classic.

The Orwell reference is often bandied around by conservatives, usually incorrectly. The book paints a picture of a future under a totalitarian regime. Orwell, a democratic socialist, portrayed how such a government could assert and maintain power by manipulating truth and reality through propaganda.

In January, after Trump was banned from Twitter for inciting the mob that ransacked the U.S. Capitol, his son Donald Trump Jr. declared: “We are living in Orwell’s 1984. Free speech no longer exists in America.” And last month, Rep. Lauren Boebert (R-Colo.) announced: “The only thing Orwell got wrong was the year,” shortly after tweeting about the Biden administration’s efforts to block vaccine misinformation and support local officials who implement mandatory vaccines to protect constituents from COVID-19.

Cawthorn’s addition to the list was promptly torn to shreds:

not only does this read like it was written by somebody who has never read 1984, but it reads like someone who wasn't even sure it's a book https://t.co/Yxv5JC0MBX — Aaron Rupar (@atrupar) August 11, 2021

You’re very good at the communications talking speech. — Kevin M. Kruse (@KevinMKruse) August 11, 2021

madison is the kid who didnt do the reading assignment and has to say a bunch of nonsense words to fill up the allotted time for his presentation to the class https://t.co/03NsEdHOdJ — Oliver Willis (@owillis) August 11, 2021

What are some other great fiction novels to read? https://t.co/s7tiYcBNSq — James Urbaniak (@JamesUrbaniak) August 11, 2021

Lol this is how I used to start book reports when I couldn’t find the cliffs notes. https://t.co/xK5FiTVpi7 — Sam Youngman (@samyoungman) August 11, 2021

Translation: "I have never read 1984." https://t.co/8G72sWB1KV — Tom Nichols (@RadioFreeTom) August 11, 2021

“We went to the food restaurant and then saw the movie film and drove the convertible car back to my house home!



I’m the best in the GOP Republican Party at communications talk!” — Kevin M. Kruse (@KevinMKruse) August 11, 2021

And literally the only thing you can do with them is read them. — Brian Tyler Cohen (@briantylercohen) August 11, 2021

"in conclusion, 1984 is a great fiction novel that everyone should read. thank you for listening to my book report" — Jeff Tiedrich (@itsJeffTiedrich) August 11, 2021

FICTION NOVEL FROM THE BOOK LIBRARY — WokeMeansYouLoseHat (@Popehat) August 11, 2021

This article originally appeared on HuffPost and has been updated.