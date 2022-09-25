Rep. Liz Cheney: Jan. 6 committee got around 800,000 pages from Secret Service

Merdie Nzanga, USA TODAY
·2 min read

Rep. Liz Cheney said the House committee investigating the Jan. 6 attack on the Capitol received around 800,000 pages of communication materials from the Secret Service, but she noted that most text messages from around that date, which the committee had requested, were not recovered.

"The texts themselves, in many cases, are gone or other forms of communication, like Teams messages and emails, and other forms of communication we have received probably about 800,000 pages," Cheney, R-Wyo., said Saturday at the Texas Tribune Festival.

The committee investigating the attack on the Capitol subpoenaed the Secret Service in July for text messages agents reportedly deleted around Jan. 6, 2021. The Secret Service deleted messages from Jan. 5 and 6 after the Department of Homeland Security's inspector general had requested the records.

The missing text messages could have corroborated the June testimony of former White House aide Cassidy Hutchinson. She testified that former Deputy Chief of Staff for Operations Tony Ornato told her there was a confrontation between former President Donald Trump and his Secret Service detail in Trump's vehicle on Jan. 6.

Rep. Adam Schiff, D-Calif., said on CNN's "State of the Union" on Sunday that he found Hutchinson's testimony credible.

Secret Service text messages: Jan. 6 committee expects Secret Service to meet Tuesday deadline on text messages

Text messages Jan.6 Trump glued to TV, Secret Service fears, Cheney forecasts 'dam' break: Takeaways from the Jan. 6 hearing

Schiff said the committee has a lot of information it needs to look over, but he thinks "it's fair to say that," it will not be a replacement "for some of the most critical evidence, which would have been on the phones."

Committee members are making these points a few days ahead of the panel's next hearing on Wednesday.

Schiff also criticized the Department of Justice's handling of the Capitol attack. In an interview at the Texas Tribune Festival on Saturday, he said that DOJ has "been very slow, though, on the much more comprehensive, and I believe, even more significant investigation of January 6."

Rep. Jamie Raskin, D-Md., said on NBC's "Meet the Press," Sunday, that Wednesday's hearing will focus on details that have been brought to the committee over the last five or six weeks.

Raskin also said he feels more confident that the Department of Justice will be following up on the Jan. 6 attacks.

This article originally appeared on USA TODAY: Liz Cheney: January 6 panel got 800,000 pages from Secret Service

