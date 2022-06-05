Rep. Liz Cheney calls Jan. 6 Capitol attack a 'conspiracy' and says threat is 'ongoing'

Ella Lee, USA TODAY
·2 min read

WASHINGTON - Just days away from the first congressional hearing on the events of Jan. 6, Rep. Liz Cheney, R-Wyo., called the Capitol attack a "conspiracy" and described its fallout as an "ongoing threat."

"It is extremely broad. It's extremely well-organized. It's really chilling," Cheney said on "CBS Sunday Morning."

The Wyoming lawmaker suggested the willingness of many Republican Party members to turn a blind eye to former President Donald Trump's efforts to overturn the election in hopes of staying in his favor has, in part, created a "personality cult" around Trump, shielding him from facing consequences.

"We have too many people now in the Republican Party who are not taking their responsibility seriously and who have pledged their allegiance and loyalty to Donald Trump," Cheney said. "It is fundamentally antithetical — it is contrary to everything conservatives believe — to embrace a personality cult. And yet, that is what so many in my party are doing today."

Cheney called out House Minority Leader Kevin McCarthy, in particular, alleging that the top House Republican has chosen to embrace more hateful sects of his party and has "turned his back on the Constitution" in hopes of becoming the next House speaker.

Rep. Liz Cheney, R-WY
Rep. Liz Cheney, R-WY

Jan. 6 attack hearings: Jan. 6 committee's long-awaited hearings promise revelations. Will a divided US want to hear them?

Latest: Peter Navarro, ex-Trump aide, indicted on contempt of Congress charges; Meadows won't be charged

Thursday marks the first of eight hearings on the Jan. 6 Capitol attack. Several dramatic revelations have given a glimpse at the committee's findings.

Court records described the debunked legal strategy behind Trump’s effort to reject votes in closely contested states. Texts illustrated panic about the violence among Trump’s relatives and aides, as Republican lawmakers discussed martial law. Closed-door testimony described Trump’s inaction for hours after the Capitol was breached.

Cheney said she hopes that the nation pays attention to the committee's revelations, which expose the fragility of American democracy.

"People must watch and they must understand how easily our democratic system can can unravel if we don't defend it," she said.

Contributing: Bart Jansen

This article originally appeared on USA TODAY: Liz Cheney calls Jan. 6 Capitol riot a 'conspiracy'

Our goal is to create a safe and engaging place for users to connect over interests and passions. In order to improve our community experience, we are temporarily suspending article commenting

Latest Stories

  • Stamkos on playoff star power: 'We don't care who who's playing who'

    Steven Stamkos says that while star matchups like Connor McDavid & Nathan MacKinnon are good for the growth of the game, winning is all that matters for the Tampa Bay Lightning at this time of year.

  • Canadian soccer team tweaking play ahead of World Cup in Qatar

    VANCOUVER — With Canada's spot at the 2022 World Cup clinched, the men's national soccer team is looking at how it can tweak its game before taking the field in Qatar. The team came together in Vancouver this week, where it will host Panama in a friendly match on Sunday. The Canadians want to get results and see good performances during the current international window, said defender Alistair Johnston, but they're also working on how they want to play when the World Cup begins in November. “We u

  • Avalanche emerge from Game 1 chaos to take wild series-opener over Oilers

    Thirteen different players found the back of the net in a completely ridiculous Game 1 of the Western Conference Final on Tuesday night.

  • NHL playoffs: Lightning-Rangers series features goalie showdown for the ages

    The top two goalies in the world going toe-to-toe is just one of the juicy storylines to watch as the Lightning square off with the Rangers.

  • Stampeders stomp past Elks 37-7 in pre-season test

    EDMONTON — Dedrick Mills had two touchdown strikes as the Calgary Stampeders improved to 2-0 in CFL pre-season play Friday with a convincing 37-7 victory over the Edmonton Elks. The Elks dropped to 1-1 in exhibition action. Calgary got on the scoreboard first, early in the opening quarter, as a punt block by George Obinna eventually led to a one-yard touchdown plunge by quarterback Tommy Stevens. The Stampeders struck on their second possession as well, getting a 32-yard field goal from Keiran B

  • Inside a Halifax university's battle to save face after spending nearly $500K on a football game

    As Saint Mary's University fought a costly and public legal battle to play in a 2017 football game, the Halifax university hired a high-profile public relations company to get advice on how the institution could improve its public image. The dispute over a player's eligibility played out in courts in Nova Scotia and Ontario, and included a Remembrance Day hearing over whether the Atlantic championship game known as the Loney Bowl would go ahead, leading to legal bills that almost reached $500,00

  • Borjan, Buchanan, Charron named Canada Soccer's top players for May

    Milan Borjan, Kadeisha Buchanan and Samuel Charron have been named Canada Soccer’s top players for the month for May. Borjan, a goalkeeper from Hamilton, helped Red Star Belgrade clinch a fifth Serbian league title in a row. He scored on a penalty in added time in Red Star's 3-1 season-ending win over FK Voždovac on May 22. Borjan helped Red Star win their second Serbian Cup in a row four days later with a 2-1 win over FK Partizan. Buchanan, a centre back from Brampton, Ont., won her fifth UEFA

  • Free agents the Raptors could pursue in July

    The Toronto Raptors have a few roster deficiencies to address in the offseason. Surely they will depend on internal development to improve their shooting and rim protection, but here are a few names that could fit their budget and help them get better ahead of next season. Listen to the full episode on the 'Raptors Over Everything' podcast feed.

  • Blue Jays designate Ryan Borucki for assignment amid struggles

    Ryan Borucki's time with the Blue Jays appears to be over.

  • Kid Line helping Rangers get first series lead this playoffs

    The New York Rangers’ third line has been making valuable contributions all season, and the trio’s success in Game 1 against Tampa Bay is a big reason the team finally has a lead during a postseason series. Dubbed ‘The Kid Line’ because of their ages — Filip Chytil is 22, Alexis Lafrenière 20 and Kaapo Kakko 21 — the three combined for five points in New York's 6-2 victory Wednesday night in the series opener. Now they'll look to keep it going when the Rangers host the Lightning in Game 2 on Fri

  • McDavid on Game 1: 'Just not good enough'

    Connor McDavid says the Oilers weren't good enough from the start in Game 1 of their Western Conference Final series with the Colorado Avalanche.

  • How the CEBL is revolutionizing Canadian basketball

    The CEBL is filling an important role in Canada's basketball development pipeline.

  • Veteran receiver Banks picking up things quickly with Toronto Argonauts

    GUELPH, Ont. — Brandon Banks is a very fast learner. Toronto head coach Ryan Dinwiddie has been very impressed with how quickly Banks has picked up the offence during training camp. Banks is in his first year with the Argonauts after eight seasons with the arch-rival Hamilton Tiger-Cats. "It's a complicated offence and it takes guys some time but Brandon picked it up Day 1," Dinwiddie said Tuesday. "Brandon has been pretty impressive, he's got that juice . . . I've been pretty pleased with Speed

  • Jon Cooper and the Lightning face their toughest test

    The Tampa Bay Lightning find themselves looking for answers against a hot New York Rangers team as the dream of winning the Stanley Cup for a third consecutive year looks less and less likely.

  • Way, Razik, Jans, Desaulniers and Cooper to enter Canadian Squash Hall of Fame

    A teenage Jamie Nicholls was working part-time at the Toronto Racquet Club in 1997 when he got a first-hand look at soon-to-be Canadian squash royalty. Coach Mike Way was guiding a who's who of domestic talent on the courts at the downtown facility. On display was the masterful wizardry of Jonathon Power and the crisp shotmaking of Graham Ryding, among many other players. Way was there pulling the strings, helping guide a Canadian ascension to the top of the sport. "Mike is a huge inspiration to

  • Manoah in form, Hernandez homers as Jays beat White Sox 8-3 for 8th straight victory

    TORONTO — Blue Jays starter Alek Manoah admitted he was thinking about a complete game Thursday as the White Sox were trying to make a comeback attempt in the eighth inning. It provided a learning opportunity for the young right-hander, who provided another strong performance in Toronto's 8-3 win over Chicago. "Baseball is great, man. It teaches you lessons all the time," Manoah said. "That's a good lesson for me, to not worry about pitch count or look ahead in the game. Just stay in myself, con

  • Eight is Enough: Twins dump Blue Jays 9-3 to end Toronto's eight-game win streak

    TORONTO — For a few innings Friday night, it looked like the Minnesota Twins and Toronto Blue Jays were going to have a back-and-forth slugfest with the ball carrying in the spring air at Rogers Centre. The Minnesota bullpen had other plans, completely shutting down the Toronto offence to help end the Blue Jays' eight-game winning streak. Kyle Garlick and Jose Miranda hit two homers apiece and Byron Buxton added a two-run shot as Minnesota dumped Toronto 9-3. Twins starter Chi Chi Gonzalez gave

  • Captain Kirk: Jays catcher Alejandro Kirk homers twice in 6-5 win over White Sox

    TORONTO — Blue Jays manager Charlie Montoyo was two questions in to his post-game media availability Tuesday night when he took a few seconds to adjust his uniform. "I'm still sweating," he said with a smile. The perspiration was understandable given that his team had managed to hang on for yet another one-run win. Alejandro Kirk hit a pair of two-run homers to power Toronto to a 6-5 victory over the Chicago White Sox and help the Blue Jays extend their winning streak to a season-high six games.

  • Avalanche drown Oilers in Game 2 to take 2-0 series lead

    Nazem Kadri tallied three primary assists in two minutes while Pavel Francouz pitched a shutout and had Avs fans chanting his name in Colorado's Game 2 win.

  • Brandon teen starts Manitoba's first all-female cricket team

    One high school girl's dream grew into the first all-female cricket team in Manitoba, thanks to a group of like-minded teenagers from Brandon. Mahee Patel grew up playing the sport with her family and decided to try and recruit girls at the Crocus Plains Regional Secondary School where she's a student. Patel says she was pleasantly surprised by the response. "I had no faith that more than like three girls would join. But it turns out a lot of them did," Patel said. On Saturday the Crocus Plains