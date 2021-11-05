Rep Lauren Boebert Takes The 'Brandon' Thing To Dumb New Level In Trump Meeting

Conspiracy theory-endorsing Rep. Lauren Boebert (R-Colo.) wore a dress emblazoned with the anti-President Joe Biden phrase “Let’s Go Brandon” and posed for a photo with ex-President Donald Trump at his Mar-a-Lago resort in Palm Beach, Florida, on Wednesday.

“It’s not a phrase, it’s a movement,” Boebert wrote on Twitter, referencing the phrase that’s gone viral among conservatives since a sportscaster mistook it for a “Fuck Joe Biden” chant.

Twitter users suggested Boebert’s outfit mocked the dress featuring the slogan “Tax the Rich” that progressive Rep. Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez (D-N.Y.) wore to the Met Gala in September.

Ocasio-Cortez’s white Brother Vellies gown, meanwhile, was reportedly created in response to the “Make America Great Again” and “Build the Wall” dresses worn by singer Joy Villa at the Grammys during Trump’s presidency.

