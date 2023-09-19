Rep. Lauren Boebert Splits From Democratic ‘Beetlejuice’ Date

Extremist Rep. Lauren Boebert (R-Colo.) said she has “peacefully parted” ways with her date who was booted with her from a performance of “Beetlejuice” following disruptive behavior at a Denver theater.

“All future date nights have been canceled and I learned to check party affiliations before you go on a date,” Boebert told TMZ in a video that the outlet shared online Wednesday, referencing reports that her date is a Democrat.

Boebert said her date’s political affiliation didn’t influence the split, calling him a “wonderful man.”

“Nothing to do with anything anybody reported,” she explained. “But honestly, he’s a private citizen and, you know, we have peacefully parted at this time. Great man, great friend, and I wish him all the best.”

Boebert on Sunday said her “overtly animated personality” was to blame for the incident.

“I was a little too eccentric,” she told One America News Network’s Dan Ball.

After being busted for lying about not vaping at the show, Boebert claimed she “genuinely did not recall” doing so.

