Rep. Langevin: Public service has changed since Capitol riot

  • Rep. Jim Langevin, D-R.I., speaks with a reporter in his office, Friday, March 25, 2022, in Warwick, R.I. After the Capitol riot, Langevin said he thought briefly that the foolishness and recklessness of dividing the country would finally stop. That didn’t happen, and the Rhode Island Democrat says it’s one reason why he’s leaving Congress. (AP Photo/Michael Dwyer)
    1/7

    Capitol Riot Quadriplegic Lawmaker

    Rep. Jim Langevin, D-R.I., speaks with a reporter in his office, Friday, March 25, 2022, in Warwick, R.I. After the Capitol riot, Langevin said he thought briefly that the foolishness and recklessness of dividing the country would finally stop. That didn’t happen, and the Rhode Island Democrat says it’s one reason why he’s leaving Congress. (AP Photo/Michael Dwyer)
    ASSOCIATED PRESS
  • Rep. Jim Langevin, D-R.I., speaks with a reporter in his office, Friday, March 25, 2022, in Warwick, R.I. After the Capitol riot, Langevin said he thought briefly that the foolishness and recklessness of dividing the country would finally stop. That didn’t happen, and the Rhode Island Democrat says it’s one reason why he’s leaving Congress. (AP Photo/Michael Dwyer)
    2/7

    Capitol Riot Quadriplegic Lawmaker

    Rep. Jim Langevin, D-R.I., speaks with a reporter in his office, Friday, March 25, 2022, in Warwick, R.I. After the Capitol riot, Langevin said he thought briefly that the foolishness and recklessness of dividing the country would finally stop. That didn’t happen, and the Rhode Island Democrat says it’s one reason why he’s leaving Congress. (AP Photo/Michael Dwyer)
    ASSOCIATED PRESS
  • Rep. Jim Langevin, D-R.I., speaks with a reporter in his office, Friday, March 25, 2022, in Warwick, R.I. After the Capitol riot, Langevin said he thought briefly that the foolishness and recklessness of dividing the country would finally stop. That didn’t happen, and the Rhode Island Democrat says it’s one reason why he’s leaving Congress. (AP Photo/Michael Dwyer)
    3/7

    Capitol Riot Quadriplegic Lawmaker

    Rep. Jim Langevin, D-R.I., speaks with a reporter in his office, Friday, March 25, 2022, in Warwick, R.I. After the Capitol riot, Langevin said he thought briefly that the foolishness and recklessness of dividing the country would finally stop. That didn’t happen, and the Rhode Island Democrat says it’s one reason why he’s leaving Congress. (AP Photo/Michael Dwyer)
    ASSOCIATED PRESS
  • Stay in the know at a glance with the Top 10 daily stories

    Yahoo News is better in the app

    Stay in the know at a glance with the Top 10 daily stories

  • Rep. Jim Langevin, D-R.I., speaks with a reporter in his office, Friday, March 25, 2022, in Warwick, R.I. After the Capitol riot, Langevin said he thought briefly that the foolishness and recklessness of dividing the country would finally stop. That didn’t happen, and the Rhode Island Democrat says it’s one reason why he’s leaving Congress. (AP Photo/Michael Dwyer)
    4/7

    Capitol Riot Quadriplegic Lawmaker

    Rep. Jim Langevin, D-R.I., speaks with a reporter in his office, Friday, March 25, 2022, in Warwick, R.I. After the Capitol riot, Langevin said he thought briefly that the foolishness and recklessness of dividing the country would finally stop. That didn’t happen, and the Rhode Island Democrat says it’s one reason why he’s leaving Congress. (AP Photo/Michael Dwyer)
    ASSOCIATED PRESS
  • Rep. Jim Langevin, D-R.I., works with staff assistant Katherine Riordan in his office, Friday, March 25, 2022, in Warwick, R.I. After the Capitol riot, Langevin said he thought briefly that the foolishness and recklessness of dividing the country would finally stop. That didn’t happen, and the Rhode Island Democrat says it’s one reason why he’s leaving Congress. (AP Photo/Michael Dwyer)
    5/7

    Capitol Riot Quadriplegic Lawmaker

    Rep. Jim Langevin, D-R.I., works with staff assistant Katherine Riordan in his office, Friday, March 25, 2022, in Warwick, R.I. After the Capitol riot, Langevin said he thought briefly that the foolishness and recklessness of dividing the country would finally stop. That didn’t happen, and the Rhode Island Democrat says it’s one reason why he’s leaving Congress. (AP Photo/Michael Dwyer)
    ASSOCIATED PRESS
  • Rep. Jim Langevin, D-R.I., right, works in his office with his chief of staff, Mike DeAngelis, Friday, March 25, 2022, in Warwick, R.I. After the Capitol riot, Langevin said he thought briefly that the foolishness and recklessness of dividing the country would finally stop. That didn’t happen, and the Rhode Island Democrat says it’s one reason why he’s leaving Congress. (AP Photo/Michael Dwyer)
    6/7

    Capitol Riot Quadriplegic Lawmaker

    Rep. Jim Langevin, D-R.I., right, works in his office with his chief of staff, Mike DeAngelis, Friday, March 25, 2022, in Warwick, R.I. After the Capitol riot, Langevin said he thought briefly that the foolishness and recklessness of dividing the country would finally stop. That didn’t happen, and the Rhode Island Democrat says it’s one reason why he’s leaving Congress. (AP Photo/Michael Dwyer)
    ASSOCIATED PRESS
  • Stay in the know at a glance with the Top 10 daily stories

    Yahoo News is better in the app

    Stay in the know at a glance with the Top 10 daily stories

  • Rep. Jim Langevin, D-R.I., goes back to his office after speaking with a staffer, Friday, March 25, 2022, in Warwick, R.I. After the Capitol riot, Langevin said he thought briefly that the foolishness and recklessness of dividing the country would finally stop. That didn’t happen, and the Rhode Island Democrat says it’s one reason why he’s leaving Congress. (AP Photo/Michael Dwyer)
    7/7

    Capitol Riot Quadriplegic Lawmaker

    Rep. Jim Langevin, D-R.I., goes back to his office after speaking with a staffer, Friday, March 25, 2022, in Warwick, R.I. After the Capitol riot, Langevin said he thought briefly that the foolishness and recklessness of dividing the country would finally stop. That didn’t happen, and the Rhode Island Democrat says it’s one reason why he’s leaving Congress. (AP Photo/Michael Dwyer)
    ASSOCIATED PRESS
Rep. Jim Langevin, D-R.I., speaks with a reporter in his office, Friday, March 25, 2022, in Warwick, R.I. After the Capitol riot, Langevin said he thought briefly that the foolishness and recklessness of dividing the country would finally stop. That didn’t happen, and the Rhode Island Democrat says it’s one reason why he’s leaving Congress. (AP Photo/Michael Dwyer)
Rep. Jim Langevin, D-R.I., speaks with a reporter in his office, Friday, March 25, 2022, in Warwick, R.I. After the Capitol riot, Langevin said he thought briefly that the foolishness and recklessness of dividing the country would finally stop. That didn’t happen, and the Rhode Island Democrat says it’s one reason why he’s leaving Congress. (AP Photo/Michael Dwyer)
Rep. Jim Langevin, D-R.I., speaks with a reporter in his office, Friday, March 25, 2022, in Warwick, R.I. After the Capitol riot, Langevin said he thought briefly that the foolishness and recklessness of dividing the country would finally stop. That didn’t happen, and the Rhode Island Democrat says it’s one reason why he’s leaving Congress. (AP Photo/Michael Dwyer)
Rep. Jim Langevin, D-R.I., speaks with a reporter in his office, Friday, March 25, 2022, in Warwick, R.I. After the Capitol riot, Langevin said he thought briefly that the foolishness and recklessness of dividing the country would finally stop. That didn’t happen, and the Rhode Island Democrat says it’s one reason why he’s leaving Congress. (AP Photo/Michael Dwyer)
Rep. Jim Langevin, D-R.I., works with staff assistant Katherine Riordan in his office, Friday, March 25, 2022, in Warwick, R.I. After the Capitol riot, Langevin said he thought briefly that the foolishness and recklessness of dividing the country would finally stop. That didn’t happen, and the Rhode Island Democrat says it’s one reason why he’s leaving Congress. (AP Photo/Michael Dwyer)
Rep. Jim Langevin, D-R.I., right, works in his office with his chief of staff, Mike DeAngelis, Friday, March 25, 2022, in Warwick, R.I. After the Capitol riot, Langevin said he thought briefly that the foolishness and recklessness of dividing the country would finally stop. That didn’t happen, and the Rhode Island Democrat says it’s one reason why he’s leaving Congress. (AP Photo/Michael Dwyer)
Rep. Jim Langevin, D-R.I., goes back to his office after speaking with a staffer, Friday, March 25, 2022, in Warwick, R.I. After the Capitol riot, Langevin said he thought briefly that the foolishness and recklessness of dividing the country would finally stop. That didn’t happen, and the Rhode Island Democrat says it’s one reason why he’s leaving Congress. (AP Photo/Michael Dwyer)
JENNIFER McDERMOTT
·6 min read

WARWICK, R.I. (AP) — After the Capitol riot, longtime U.S. Rep. Jim Langevin said he thought briefly that the foolishness and recklessness of dividing the country would finally stop. That didn’t happen, and the Rhode Island Democrat says it’s one reason why he’s leaving Congress.

Langevin saw some of his Republican colleagues saying enough is enough. He said he hoped they would all rededicate themselves to finding common ground, recognizing that as Americans, “we're in this together.”

Instead, Langevin said, the country became further divided. It was disheartening to see “far too few” Republicans holding the former president accountable for pointing the crowd toward Congress and firing them “like a cannon,” he added.

Langevin narrowly missed being in the Capitol building on Jan. 6, 2021.

His staff suggested he go to his office near the House floor, so he’d be nearby when called to witness the vote count and certification firsthand for President Joe Biden. Langevin said thankfully he decided to work at the congressional office building.

Shortly after the insurrection's one-year anniversary, Langevin announced he wouldn't seek a 12th term.

Langevin, the first quadriplegic to serve in Congress, said he wants to be with his family and friends, the commute has taken a physical toll and he wants to try something new closer to home while he's healthy and young enough to do so.

The polarization shown by Jan. 6 and its aftermath was a factor, too. In nearly 22 years in Congress, Langevin always tried to work across the aisle.

“I don’t want to overplay it and say that, you know, all of a sudden my mind changed because of Jan. 6. That would not be accurate, but has it had an impact? Public service, it's changed,” he said in an interview with The Associated Press. “Things are different, the political environment is different. And I’m not the political guy for the most part, I’m a policy wonk. I like rolling up my sleeves and solving problems. I thrive on working in a bipartisan environment.”

Langevin leads a bipartisan caucus on career and technical education with Republican U.S. Rep. Glenn Thompson of Pennsylvania. Thompson said one of the reasons they work well together is that neither has “surrendered” to the “extreme voices” in their parties.

“We're part of the folks in the middle,” he said. “Neither one of us are show horses, we're work horses. And we want to work. We want to get things done for the American people.”

Republican U.S. Rep. Michael McCaul, of Texas, said Congress needs more people like Langevin. The two co-founded the Congressional Cybersecurity Caucus together.

“I never saw him as a Democrat or Republican,” McCaul said. “He was just a guy that really cared about the country, cared about the national security policies of the country, and just wanted to get good things done.”

McCaul hopes the departure of Langevin and centrists like him doesn't signal the end of an era, turning the legislature into a divisive body that's far left and far right.

“I think most Americans are kind of center, maybe a little center right, but they're in the middle,” McCaul said. “And Jim really represented that well. I try to do that as well. And he’s the person I can work with and a person I can trust. And you know, trust is a hard thing to find in Washington.”

Langevin, who turns 58 this month, was elected to Rhode Island’s Constitutional Convention in 1986 while still in college. He wanted to serve the people of Rhode Island because of the way they rallied around him after an accident when he was a 16-year-old police cadet.

Two officers at the Warwick Police Department were looking at a new gun. One of them, not realizing it was loaded, pulled the trigger to test it and a bullet struck Langevin's neck, severing his spinal cord.

After the constitutional convention, Langevin served in Rhode Island's legislature, then overhauled Rhode Island’s elections system as the nation’s youngest secretary of state.

When he got to Congress in 2001, Langevin said, “Congress wasn’t quite ready for me yet.”

Temporary ramps and door openers were added. His desk was raised. Movable speaker’s lecterns were mounted. A holder was added to his voting card so he could slide it into the machine.

Nearly two decades later, two lifts were added by the speaker's rostrum in the House so Langevin could become the first wheelchair user to serve as speaker pro tempore. He presided as the chamber marked 20 years of the Americans with Disabilities Act — a seminal moment in his career.

House Speaker Nancy Pelosi has called him “a force for Americans with disabilities.” Langevin worked to pass legislation to make air travel and ​local transit more accessible, and to strengthen the ADA.

Langevin is proud of voting for the Affordable Care Act to ensure coverage for millions of Americans and make health care more affordable. He regrets that some provisions in the House version weren't in the final law, such as a public option to ensure competition in every state.

For his last months in office, Langevin is focused on helping people get through the pandemic. He's deeply concerned about the war in Ukraine. His late great-grandmother immigrated to the United States from Ukraine.

There's speculation Langevin will be the next president of his alma mater, Rhode Island College. Langevin said the position hasn't been offered, though he'd like to consider it after the rest of this term if the college thinks he'd be a good fit.

Langevin met his mentor, Rhode Island U.S. Sen. Claiborne Pell, at the college and became his intern. Langevin has tried to emulate the late senator's statesmanship. Langevin is also a big fan of President Franklin D. Roosevelt.

“How could I not be, right,” he said. “... FDR was never a person that made his disability the focus of who he was or what he did. He just did his thing.”

That's what Langevin says he sought to do too.

“I hope I’ve made a significant contribution to making people’s lives better, the people of Rhode Island, the people of our country,” he said.

Langevin is hopeful for the future and for the chances of restoring bipartisanship to Congress.

“I believe that the pendulum does come back to the center eventually,” he said, “and we will be able to find that common ground.”

Our goal is to create a safe and engaging place for users to connect over interests and passions. In order to improve our community experience, we are temporarily suspending article commenting

Latest Stories

  • Vegas stays in playoff hunt with 6-1 win over Arizona

    LAS VEGAS (AP) — Brayden McNabb scored a goal and assisted on two others and the Vegas Golden Knights beat the Arizona Coyotes 6-1 on Saturday night. With the win, the Knights moved within two points of third-place Los Angeles in the Pacific Division. Both Vegas and LA have nine games remaining. The Knights, who have won six of their last seven, moved into an eighth-place tie with Dallas in the Western Conference, each with 84 points. Dallas, however, has two games in hand. Zach Whitecloud, Max

  • Maple Leafs tell their side of why young Canadiens fan left game

    MLSE is trying to clear the air regarding Hockey Twitter's favourite controversy.

  • Hurricanes beat Rangers 4-2 in Metropolitan Division matchup

    NEW YORK (AP) — Seth Jarvis and Jordan Staal scored third-period goals and Frederik Andersen made 28 saves as the Carolina Hurricanes beat the New York Rangers 4-2 on Tuesday night in a showdown for first place in the Metropolitan Division. Sebastian Aho had a goal and two assists and Andrei Svechnikov also scored for the Hurricanes, who moved four points ahead of second-place New York with eight games remaining in the regular season. K’Andre Miller scored and Chris Kreider added a late goal for

  • Canadiens' Jonathan Drouin has wrist surgery; expected to make full recovery

    Montreal Canadiens forward Jonathan Drouin had wrist surgery Friday. The Habs say he is expected to make a full recovery and will be ready for the start of training camp. Drouin had been listed as "out indefinitely" with an upper-body injury since March 25. He recorded six goals and 20 points in 34 games this season for Montreal. The 27-year-old has been with the club since he was traded to them from the Tampa Bay Lightning in 2017. Montreal, who only has 51 points this season, have just 10 game

  • Matthew Knies: Will he or won’t he?

    Maple Leafs prospect Matthew Knies has a big decision to make. The 2021 second-round pick can sign with Toronto or return to college for one more year. Many Leafs fans are keen to see Knies play a role in the NHL playoffs but others can see the value of him waiting one more year before making the jump.

  • IceDogs scandal the tip of the iceberg in problems with hockey culture

    Whether it is racism, homophobia, or misogyny, toxic hockey culture has been on full display this season.

  • Feeling better than ever, Kirk ready for his chance to shine with Blue Jays

    With Danny Jansen set to miss some time with an oblique injury, Alejandro Kirk's opportunity to run with the Blue Jays No. 1 catching job has arrived.

  • Young Canadiens fan forced to leave Leafs game after Suzuki gifts him a stick

    Nick Suzuki's generous act sort of backfired on him.

  • What is the best bad NHL record?

    The Montreal Canadiens could set a franchise record this season for most goals allowed and Connor Hellebuyck is facing shots at an historically bad rate but what is the best negative NHL record we should be tracking?

  • Palmieri scores in shootout, Islanders beat Penguins 5-4

    NEW YORK (AP) — Zach Parise and Josh Bailey each scored twice, and Kyle Palmier had the lone goal in the shootout as the New York Islanders beat the Pittsburgh Penguins 5-4 on Tuesday night. Ilya Sorokin stopped Jake Guentzel, Sidney Crosby and Kris Letang in the shootout and finished with a career-high 43 saves for New York. Jake Guentzel had two goals and an assist, Crosby had two assists and Casey DeSmith made 33 saves for the Penguins, who lost for the fourth time in five games. Danton Heine

  • Zetterlund, Bahl score 1st NHL goals as Devils down Coyotes

    GLENDALE, Ariz. (AP) — Fabian Zetterlund and Kevin Bahl got their first career goals and New Jersey scored twice in the final minute of the second period, sending the Devils to a 6-2 victory over the Arizona Coyotes on Tuesday night. Tomas Tatar and Jesper Boqvist scored 22 seconds apart late in the second for a 4-2 lead. Yegor Sharangovich scored twice in the final five minutes and added an assist as the Devils won their second straight after breaking a five-game losing streak with a victory Sa

  • The playoff races that matter down the stretch of the NHL season

    There's only slight intrigue when it comes to who will make it in, but there is plenty of jockeying for position to be done leading into the Stanley Cup playoffs.

  • Anna Kane joins fans in helping Ryan Hartman pay his middle-finger fine

    Ryan Hartman was fined for flipping the bird at Evander Kane following their tilt on Tuesday, but Evander's ex-wife and fans alike were happy to help.

  • Why the Raptors have the potential to be more than a feel-good story

    The increased physicality of the playoffs should work in the Raptors' favour.

  • Canadian swim team adjusting to life without longtime head coach Ben Titley

    Ryan Mallette is undoubtedly the busiest person at the pool in Victoria this week as the national trials continue. He's trying to get up to speed with all the tasks that come with now being the interim head coach of Canada's swimming team. In what can only be described as an abrupt and unexpected end to Ben Titley's tenure as head coach for a decade after his contract wasn't renewed at the beginning of March, Mallette is getting acquainted with the top role. "I feel like I've adjusted well. It w

  • Will the Toronto Raptors or Philadelphia 76ers win playoff series?

    Amit Mann is joined by Yaron Weitzman of Fox Sports to predict who will take the best-of-seven series between Toronto and Philadelphia. Can Joel Embiid and James Harden prevail, or will Nick Nurse prove to be too much? Also, can Pascal Siakam continue to build off his sensational ending to the season? Listen to the full preview episode on the Raptors Over Everything podcast feed.

  • 'I can attack anybody': Pascal Siakam on offensive game

    Raptors forward Pascal Siakam discusses his matchup with the 76ers, how transition becomes more difficult and the James Harden-Joel Embiid pick and roll.

  • Golden Knights' resurgence is bad news for Western Conference contenders

    The Kings have left the door wide open for the Golden Knights, much to the dismay of the contenders in the West.

  • Raptors vs. 76ers: Gary Trent Jr. could be Toronto's biggest X-factor

    Gary Trent Jr. could have more room to operate with Philadelphia's defensive ace set to miss up to three games in the series.

  • What's going on with James Harden?

    Amit Mann is joined by Yaron Weitzman of Fox Sports to discuss the James Harden expierence in Philadelphia and why he is the key to whether the Raptors or 76ers win their playoff series. Listen to the full preview episode on the Raptors Over Everything podcast feed.