Rep. Jim Jordan pushes for Republican support as House Speaker election vote looms

Ohio Rep. Jim Jordan Tuesday was seeking to win enough Republican votes to become House Speaker in a move that would put a right-wing firebrand in charge of one chamber of Congress and end two weeks of chaotic GOP infighting.

Jordan was still wrangling votes as the House planned to start voting at noon in what could still turn into a showdown for the speaker’s gavel.

At least a handful of holdout Republicans are refusing to give Jordan their votes, with some viewing him as too extreme to be second in line to the presidency.

If more than four GOP lawmakers vote against Jordan, it would likely leave him short of the 217 needed to ensure a majority, with all 212 Democrats expected to vote for Minority Leader Hakeem Jeffries.

Jordan made a late night pitch Monday that focused on the need to install a new speaker to resume legislative business after two weeks of a power vacuum since Rep. Kevin McCarthy was ignominiously ousted by Democrats and a handful of fellow Republicans.

“The American people deserve to have their Congress and House of Representatives working, and you can’t have that happen until you get a speaker,” Jordan said after a closed-door meeting with lawmakers.

The staunch supporter of former President Donald Trump acknowledged he still had some work to do.

“We’ve got a few more people to talk to, listen to,” Jordan said.

If Jordan does not win on a first ballot, he and his allies will likely keep twisting arms in an effort to win over holdouts.

It took McCarthy a week and 15 ballots to win the speakership in January, and he had the advantage of being the Republican leader going into the contest.

Jordan won a majority of Republican votes after Majority Leader Steve Scalise, the party’s first nominee to replace McCarthy, abandoned his bid amid opposition from Jordan backers.

He fell more than 50 votes short of the 217 needed during internal party voting last Friday, raising major questions about whether he, or anyone else, can win the needed near-unanimity of the fractious caucus.

Some Republicans from suburban swing districts in the New York City area fret that Jordan’s hardline pro-Trump views, opposition to aid for Ukraine and support for banning all abortions could cost them their jobs in 2024.

Rep. Mike Lawler, a moderate Republican, has wavered over whether he would support Jordan. Rep. Marc Molinaro, a Hudson Valley moderate, said he would back Jordan purely to get the House back to work.

Democrats slammed Jordan as an out-of-touch extremist who will cost the GOP control of the House next year.

Jeffries has said Democrats were willing to negotiate a bipartisan governing solution with a more moderate Republican speaker if the GOP cannot end the internal bloodletting.