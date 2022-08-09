Rep. Jim Jordan’s Judiciary Tweet Mocked For Struggling With Basic Legal Concepts

A Twitter account overseen by Rep. Jim Jordan (R-Ohio) is receiving new attention for struggling with basic legal concepts after it railed against the search warrant executed on the Florida home of former President Donald Trump.

The House Judiciary GOP Twitter feed, which lists Jordan as ranking member in its bio, tweeted on Monday:

If they can do it to a former President, imagine what they can do to you. — House Judiciary GOP (@JudiciaryGOP) August 8, 2022

The “it” refers to the FBI executing a search warrant at Trump’s Mar-a-Lago resort, a legal process that would involve investigators convincing a federal judge or magistrate that evidence of a crime would likely be found during a search.

Critics went to town on the GOP tweet given that Jordan and all other members of the committee should know that the process is the same for former presidents and everyone else:

The fact that the law applies to the president, and not just the rest of us, is a feature of democracy, not a bug. https://t.co/m4SrVOTGvF — Yair Rosenberg (@Yair_Rosenberg) August 9, 2022

Thank you, House Judiciary GOP, for summarizing succinctly the principle of "the rule of law": the law applies to everyone, even a former President. https://t.co/nhDxOjb8EB — Julia Ioffe (@juliaioffe) August 9, 2022

Like, get a warrant from a judge and execute it within its detailed boundaries? https://t.co/XEU3DzMYlA — Adam “NOT THE SAFE” Sessler (@AdamSessler) August 9, 2022

Hi Gym. There isn’t a judge in the country who would sign off on this warrant without significant probable cause & you know it. — snipz (@SnipzPA) August 9, 2022

When I try to overthrow the government, invalidate a free and fair election, illegally steal classified documents, and engage in lavish corruption as President, I'll expect them. https://t.co/YAuRnIVk48 — Rick Wilson (@TheRickWilson) August 9, 2022

I'm Black, so I've been contending with the very real possibility of much worse than the fiction you're claiming since the day I was born. https://t.co/4RIXsx4pgc — Franklin Leonard (@franklinleonard) August 9, 2022

oh no, is my mar-a-lago next https://t.co/5bYxSokJpk — Kristin Chirico (@lolacoaster) August 9, 2022

I didn’t flush any presidential records down the toilet or move classified documents to my house in violation of various federal laws so I think I’m okay but thanks for the concern. https://t.co/eAjcHPdCsI — Gary Whitta (@garywhitta) August 9, 2022

Yes, if you break the law and steal top secret documents from the White House and commit some of the most heinous crimes in American history, this too can happen to you. That’s a GREAT precedent! That’s called justice. — MeidasTouch (@MeidasTouch) August 9, 2022

Is the argument here explicitly that former presidents are above the law? https://t.co/mBCBRDBduh — Max Burns (@themaxburns) August 9, 2022

Most of us wouldn't be worried, as we aren't criming. https://t.co/DaL4OpyLR0 — Rep. Gloria Johnson (@VoteGloriaJ) August 9, 2022

In which the GoP members of the Judiciary committee take a brave stand against the 4th Amendment.



Motherfuckers, do you think any of us thought the FBI *couldn't* search our homes if they had sufficient probable cause to convince a judge to sign a warrant? https://t.co/Cn0vOFS0yo — Akiva Cohen (@AkivaMCohen) August 9, 2022

This is literally what "no one is above the law" means you goddamn morons. https://t.co/75lTIZlAjD — Dan Stapleton (@DanStapleton) August 9, 2022

If I stole classified documents from the White House (allegedly), I certainly hope they'd do it to me. Please explain why they shouldn't, a-holes. https://t.co/AZhTkBUdIS — Bob Cesca (@bobcesca_go) August 9, 2022

If they can investigate Donald Trump for a crime, they might be able to investigate YOU for a crime!!!!



The unspeakable horrors of being a criminal!!!! https://t.co/TbCpUc4aH0 — Mrs. Betty Bowers (@BettyBowers) August 9, 2022

Literally none of our pee tapes are safe. pic.twitter.com/jS09Rh55Io — Randy Rainbow (@RandyRainbow) August 9, 2022

I don't plan on stealing any classified documents or committing treason anytime soon, so I think we're probably good here. Thanks for your concern though. — Stonekettle (@Stonekettle) August 9, 2022

This would be haha funny, except for the fact that the FBI has literally been doing this to people FOR DECADES. https://t.co/Dp6parwGmb — Sarah Tuttle,🌻 (@niais) August 9, 2022

getting so a fella can't even try to overthrow the government and install himself as dictator for life without the fuzz sniffing around afterward https://t.co/OMFrsHimJ7 — ryan cooper (@ryanlcooper) August 9, 2022

This article originally appeared on HuffPost and has been updated.