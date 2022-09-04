Rep. Jamie Raskin says Ginni Thomas has 'relevant testimony' to offer the Jan. 6 committee: 'we'd like to hear from her'

Ginni Thomas, the wife of Supreme Court Justice Clarence Thomas, arrives to watch Judge Amy Coney Barrett take the constitutional oath on the South Lawn of the White House on October 26, 2020. AP Photo/Patrick Semansky

Raskin said the Jan. 6 committee wants to hear from the wife of Supreme Court Justice Clarence Thomas.

GOP activist Ginni Thomas said in June she "can't wait" to speak to the panel, but hasn't yet testified.

This week, WaPo obtained emails from Thomas to Wisconsin lawmakers urging them to overturn Biden's win.

In an interview with Face the Nation, Rep. Jamie Raskin said Sunday that the Jan. 6 committee "wants to hear from" Ginni Thomas — the wife of Supreme Court Justice Clarence Thomas — regarding her role in Donald Trump's effort to overturn the results of the 2020 election.

This week, The Washington Post obtained emails that reportedly show Thomas emailing Wisconsin lawmakers in November of 2020, urging them to "take action" to overturn President Joe Biden's election win.

Thomas sent similar emails to 29 Arizona GOP lawmakers, The Post previously reported.

"Speaking as one member and only as one member, I would say she has a relevant testimony to render," Raskin, a member of the House committee investigating the Jan. 6 attack on the Capitol, told CBS News' Major Garrett during the interview. "And she should come forward and give it."

The Maryland Democrat reiterated that the committee is interested in hearing testimony from "anyone who has relevant evidence about the attempt to overthrow the 2020 election," and not solely the wife of the Supreme Court justice.

"I don't want to overstate her role," Raskin said. "We've talked to more than 1,000 people. But we'd like to hear from [Newt] Gingrich and we'd like to hear from her too."

Thomas said in June she "can't wait" to speak to the panel, but hasn't yet testified. Her lawyer has since questioned the need for her testimony before the January 6 committee and said it had been a "particularly stressful time" for Thomas amid recent Supreme Court rulings.

A lawyer for Thomas did not immediately respond to Insider's request for comment.

Read the original article on Business Insider