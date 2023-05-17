Rep. George Santos Ticks Off Twitter Users With Parasite Warning

Lee Moran
Republican Rep. George Santos’ PSA about ticks got mockingly flipped back on him by Twitter.

Indicted serial fabulist Santos on Monday cautioned constituents that “tick season is here” and linked to a Newsday story about the blood-sucking parasites.

The warning was sound. Ticks can transmit various diseases.

But tweeters nevertheless feasted on the post, given Santos’ not guilty plea last week to 13 federal charges, including allegations he pocketed campaign cash and received unemployment benefits he wasn’t entitled to.

