Rep. George Santos pushes back on 'insane' claim he stole funds for veteran's dying dog

New York freshman lawmaker George Santos, embattled amid a series of questions about his past, is under fire again – this time facing claims he pocketed $3,000 from a GoFundMe page Santoset up for a veteran to get help for his dying service dog.

But on Thursday, Santos denied the allegation calling it "insane."

"The reports that I would let a dog die is shocking & insane," Santos, (R-N.Y.), posted on Twitter. "My work in animal advocacy was the labor of love & hard work. Over the past 24hr I have received pictures of dogs I helped rescue throughout the years along with supportive messages. These distractions won’t stop me!"

U.S. Navy veteran Richard Osthoff told Patch, the outlet to first report the claim, that his pit bull Sapphire developed a tumor in 2015. Osthoff said he was living in a tent at the time after losing his job and house,and that his friend Michael Boll, founder of New Jersey Veterans Network, quickly stepped into help the dog.

Boll told Patch a friend connected the two veterans with Santos, as someone who helped and rescued animals.

Rep. George Santos, R-N.Y., speaks on a phone as he departs Capitol Hill in Washington, Wednesday, Jan. 11, 2023.

A GoFundMe creation and plea

Both veterans said they knew Santos by the name Anthony Devolder and said Santos set up a GoFundMe for Osthoff’s dog, Boll told the outlet.

Anthony Devolder is one of the aliases used by Santos before he got into politics.

A 2016 post from George Devolder's Facebook profile links to a GoFundMe raising funds for the dog. As of Thursday, the campaign had been removed from the fundraising site.

The GoFundMe raised $3,000, but Osthoff told Patch that Santos later became uncooperative and didn't provide the money to treat the dog.

Osthoff said he never got the dog proper treatment and Sapphire died in January 2017.

Faced with mounting pressure, Santos vows to serve term

The new lawmaker has faced mounting pressure to resign in recent weeks, following revelations uncovered by The Times that he lied about his background while running for office.

Regardless, the freshman representative has vowed to serve out his two-year term.

"I came here to serve the people, not politicians and party leaders and I'm going to do just that," Santos told Florida GOP Rep. Matt Gaetz last week on a podcast.

