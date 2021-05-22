Rep. Debbie Dingell hospitalized after emergency ulcer surgery

Todd Spangler, Detroit Free Press
·2 min read

U.S. Rep. Debbie Dingell, D-Mich., underwent emergency surgery on Friday for a perforated ulcer and is expected to be hospitalized for several days while she recovers.

"The procedure was successful and she is recovering well," her spokesperson, Mackenzie Smith said in a statement sent Friday night. Dingell, 67, also underwent jaw surgery earlier this year.

The surgery was performed at George Washington University Hospital in Washington and Dingell is expected to recover for five to seven days. In a message to the Detroit Free Press, she said she started to have a stomach ache Thursday that got worse Friday.

Debbie Dingell, U.S. Representative for Michigans 12th district, speaks at a groundbreaking for the Joe Louis Greenway on Monday, May 17, 2021, in Detroit.
Debbie Dingell, U.S. Representative for Michigans 12th district, speaks at a groundbreaking for the Joe Louis Greenway on Monday, May 17, 2021, in Detroit.

The always-energetic congresswoman seemed in good spirits, however.

"I may actually have to give up junk food and Diet Coke," she said.

A well-known politician in Michigan and Washington and a regular guest on news shows, Dingell is coming off a week in which she greeted President Joe Biden at Detroit Metro Airport and went with him as he toured Ford's electric vehicle facility in her district on Tuesday.

Dingell, who won the seat previously held by her late husband, Rep. John Dingell, in 2014, serves on the House Energy and Commerce Committee and is a co-chair of the House Democratic Policy and Communications Committee.

John Dingell, the longest-serving member of Congress in its history, died in 2019 at age 92. Biden, a good friend of the Dingells, delivered a eulogy for Dingell at his funeral in Dearborn.

More: President Joe Biden test drives the new electric Ford truck and Twitter could not ignore his speed

Lately, Debbie Dingell has been at the center of efforts in Congress to bring labor unions, environmentalists and industry together to develop policies that will encourage the adoption of electric vehicles while ensuring that workers are paid union wages.

Dingell was also one of many members of Congress who was in the Capitol at the time of the attacks by supporters of former President Donald Trump on Jan. 6 and was moved to an undisclosed location while police and National Guard battled to retake control of the building. At the time she spoke to the Free Press, clearly shaken, saying, "Is this America?" Is this the country we believe in?"

A perforated ulcer is a hole in the digestive tract often which can result in severe pain in the abdomen, loss of appetite or vomiting. It is often caused by an infection in the stomach or small intestine or the long-term use of pain medications.

Dingell has been using over-the-counter pain medications following her earlier surgery because she didn't want to use opioids. Smith said Friday after Dingell was hospitalized that she "insisted on using her (current) experience as a cautionary tale that NSAIDs (non-steroidal anti-inflammatory drugs, such as those she's been taken) can be harmful" as well.

Follow Todd Spangler on Twitter @tsspangler

This article originally appeared on Detroit Free Press: U.S. Rep. Debbie Dingell undergoes surgery for perforated ulcer

Latest Stories

  • LeBron James reportedly violated NBA health and safety protocols after attending event

    LeBron James attended an event before the Lakers' game against the Warriors.

  • Stastny scores OT winner, Jets win both games in Edmonton for series lead

    A Paul Stastny overtime winner and another stellar outing by Connor Hellebuyck in Winnipeg's net gave the Jets a two-game lead in their playoff series with the Edmonton Oilers.

  • Curry's 39 points not enough as Grizzlies eliminate Warriors in NBA play-in tournament

    The NBA's play-in tournament went out with a bang.

  • Nazem Kadri suspended 8 games for head shot on Justin Faulk

    Colorado Avalanche forward Nazem Kadri has been suspended eight games for yet another dangerous hit in the playoffs.

  • Bruins score 3 PPG, beat Capitals for 3-1 series lead

    David Pastrnak and Charlie Coyle scored 34 seconds apart early in the third period, and Tuukka Rask stopped 19 shots to lead Boston to a 4-1 victory over the Washington Capitals.

  • Matt Duchene scores in 2OT, Predators beat Hurricanes 5-4

    Matt Duchene scored at 14:54 of the second overtime and the Nashville Predators beat the Carolina Hurricanes 5-4 on Friday night to cut their series deficit to 2-1.

  • Braves-Pirates game gets so out of hand that Ronald Acuña Jr. tries to hit left-handed

    No one tell Tony La Russa.

  • John Tavares discharged from hospital, out indefinitely

    The club says Tavares was kept overnight at St. Michael's Hospital and is now resting at home under the care and supervision of team doctors.

  • Stephen A. Smith isn't a fan of Nav Bhatia's Hall of Fame induction

    ESPN's Stephen A. Smith is categorically against any fan being inducted into the Hall of Fame, including long-time Raptors supporter Nav Bhatia.

  • PGA Championship Day 2: Mickelson, Oosthuizen tied at the top at Kiawah Island

    Phil Mickelson and Louis Oosthuizen share a one-shot lead over Brooks Koepka halfway through the PGA Championship.

  • What will Leafs' lines look like without Tavares?

    The Leafs have loads of depth, but no obvious answer when replacing John Tavares.

  • Jazz, Blazers among biggest playoff questions

    The postseason is almost here and a few teams have some critics to silence, or prove right.

  • Manny Pacquiao to face Errol Spence Jr. on Aug. 21 in Las Vegas

    Pacquiao's first fight in two years is going to be a big one.

  • Nikita Kucherov deserves benefit of the doubt

    While some NHL fans are questioning whether Tampa Bay bent the rules too far with Nikita Kucherov, the star forward's return has sparked the Lightning's playoff push.

  • 2021 Stanley Cup playoffs: Round 1 matchups, schedule, TV channels

    The road to the NHL's final four starts this weekend with Washington and Boston kicking things off.

  • Watch live Premier League and Serie A this week with a free trial

    With the Premier League and Serie A winding down, four games could dictate next year's Champions League races.

  • Don't miss a thing: Subscribe to the Raptors Reaction newsletter

    Get news, analysis, memes and more delivered to your inbox the morning after every Raptors game.

  • NBA tells head coaches they can go without masks in games

    Just in time for the playoffs, the NBA told its head coaches Saturday they may work without masks during games if they have been fully vaccinated against the coronavirus. Assistant coaches and players will still be required to wear masks in the bench area. Head coaches may choose to go without masks after pre-game introductions through halftime, then again after halftime until the game concludes. The memo, sent Saturday morning just a few hours before the postseason opener between Miami and Milwaukee and obtained by The Associated Press, also said that head coaches will have to wear masks during halftime, during warmups and shootaround before the start of the third quarter and postgame. If opposing coaches choose to meet briefly on the court after a game, masks are encouraged. Coaches have needed to wear masks throughout games all season, and some even got calls from the NBA with a reminder to be more committed to keeping the masks over their nose and mouth. But for the playoffs, the league said it was making the mask change “to facilitate in-game coaching duties, and in light of vaccination rates among NBA head coaches" along with recent updated guidance from the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention. Coaches will still need to participate in the NBA's testing regimens, the league said. Meanwhile, for the playoffs, the NBA is going to see its largest crowds of the season. Miami announced Saturday that, starting with Game 3 of its series against Milwaukee on Thursday, it has increased capacity to 17,000 fans — basically double what it was planning to have for the start of the playoffs. The Heat said the NBA, along with local government, approved increased seating capacity, and it would remain in place for the rest of the playoffs. The 17,000 fans represent roughly 85% of the building's capacity in Miami. The Boston Celtics said they are increasing attendance limits for Game 3 of their series against Brooklyn on Friday, and that for Game 4 on May 30 they will be at "near full capacity." New York planned on welcoming up to 15,000 fans for its playoff games at Madison Square Garden against Atlanta, with that series starting Sunday, and Utah is prepared to host 13,000 fans to start its series against Memphis, also beginning Sunday. “You don't realize how much you miss them. ... It's just great to see things sort of getting back to normal," Knicks coach Tom Thibodeau said. More changes could be coming as the playoffs go along. The NBA hasn't ruled out the possibility of having buildings able to return to 100% capacity for the NBA Finals in July, and the league is planning to evaluate whether teams can increase their travel parties starting with the second round of the playoffs. ___ More AP NBA: https://apnews.com/hub/NBA and https://twitter.com/AP_Sports Tim Reynolds, The Associated Press

  • Klay Thompson eager to come back after watching Warriors get eliminated: 'I've never been hungrier'

    Klay Thompson believes his best ball is ahead of him.

  • NBA playoff predictions: One question for every first-round matchup

    The NBA playoffs are finally here, and as always, there are plenty of storylines to break down.