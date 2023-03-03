Rep. Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez might have violated House rules with Met Gala gifts, watchdog says

Erin Mansfield and Rachel Looker, USA TODAY
·2 min read

A congressional watchdog says Rep. Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez might have violated House rules when she received gifts associated with her attendance at a prestigious fashion event in 2021.

The Office of Congressional Ethics recommended the House ethics committee continue investigating an allegation against the New York Democrat “because there is substantial reason to believe that she accepted impermissible gifts” associated with the Met Gala, according to a release Thursday from the agency.

In 2021, Ocasio-Cortez attended one of the fashion world's biggest nights at New York City's Metropolitan Museum of Art wearing a Brother Vellies white dress with "Tax the Rich" written in large red letters on the backside.

They cost millions and last years: The U.S. now has 3 of them.

DOJ to appeals court: Donald Trump can be sued over role in Jan. 6 Capitol riot

Ocasio-Cortez was provided with the dress, a handbag, shoes and jewelry for the event, according to a report from the Office of Congressional Ethics. She also received hair, makeup and transportation services as well as the use of a hotel room for the event.

The review said Ocasio-Cortez paid for the items, including the rental value of the dress, only after the watchdog office started its review. Investigators said that if the office hadn’t opened the inquiry, “it appears that Rep. Ocasio-Cortez may not have paid for several thousands of dollars’ worth of goods and services provided to her.”

Rep. Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez, D-N.Y., with designer Aurora James, attends the 2021 Met Gala in September 2021 in New York City.
Rep. Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez, D-N.Y., with designer Aurora James, attends the 2021 Met Gala in September 2021 in New York City.

Ocasio-Cortez told investigators she was not privy to the details about the payments, relying instead on a campaign staffer to handle the matter. She also told the office “there was a ball that was dropped," calling the situation “deeply regrettable.”

The congresswoman’s office said in a statement Thursday that none of the findings rise to the level of an ethics violation because she has always "understood that she had to pay for these expenses from her own personal funds."

The issue has been that those costs have yet to be reimbursed, delays Ocasio-Cortez finds "unacceptable," the statement said. "And she has taken several steps to ensure nothing of this nature will happen again."

AOC's 'tax the rich' dress: Who qualifies as wealthy? And how much are they getting taxed?

Rep. Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez has told ethics office investigators “there was a ball that was dropped&quot; on her handling of items and services provided to her for her high-profile appearance at the Met Gala in New York in 2021.
Rep. Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez has told ethics office investigators “there was a ball that was dropped" on her handling of items and services provided to her for her high-profile appearance at the Met Gala in New York in 2021.

Ocasio-Cortez made headlines at the star-studded fundraiser that year with the Brother Vellies dress. The ethics office's report noted that she did not pay any rental fee for the dress, and it added that Brother Vellies, designer Aurora James and Janna Pea of the public relations firm BerlinRosen declined to provide requested information to investigators and therefore did not cooperate with the review. The report recommended that the House Committee on Ethics subpoena them.

This article originally appeared on USA TODAY: Met Gala dress: AOC might have violated House rules, watchdog says

Latest Stories

  • Constance Marten and Mark Gordon charged with gross negligence manslaughter

    Constance Marten and Mark Gordon are also accused of concealing the birth of a child and perverting the course of justice.

  • Ericsson to pay $206M for breaking US deal in bribery case

    STOCKHOLM (AP) — Swedish telecom equipment maker Ericsson has agreed to plead guilty to U.S. foreign corruption violations and pay more than $206 million for breaking a deal with the Justice Department over charges of bribery and falsifying records in countries from China to Kuwait. The U.S. Justice Department said the company, based in Stockholm, violated a 2019 agreement by failing to provide documents and information the agency needed for its investigation and to bring charges against individ

  • Constance Marten and Mark Gordon in court charged with manslaughter of baby girl called Victoria

    A couple have been charged with the manslaughter of a baby girl called Victoria, a court has heard. The child's body was found wrapped in a plastic bag under some nappies in an unlocked shed near to where Constance Marten and Mark Gordon had been camping on an overgrown allotment plot in Brighton, Crawley Magistrates' Court was told. The details were revealed during the pair's first court appearance on Friday, during which a charge that they "unlawfully killed baby Victoria" was read out.

  • Trump attorney reappointed to Wisconsin judicial panel

    MADISON, Wis. (AP) — An attorney for former President Donald Trump who worked to overturn his loss in battleground Wisconsin has been reappointed by the state Supreme Court's four conservative justices to a second term on a committee that advises judges on judicial conduct. Jim Troupis' reappointment to the panel was approved Thursday on a 4-3 vote by the Wisconsin Supreme Court, with all three liberal justices dissenting, the Wisconsin State Journal reported. Troupis’ first term on the Judicial

  • White House calls senior Republican ‘despicable’ for wishing Biden’s dead son had been prosecuted

    ‘Jim Comer has a Trumpian blend of incompetence and malice,’ former Obama adviser says

  • George Santos says he will comply '100%' with House ethics investigation

    Embattled New York Rep. George Santos said Friday that he will comply "100%" with the House Ethics Committee, which is probing numerous allegations against the freshman Republican. The committee voted unanimously Thursday to establish an "Investigative Subcommittee" to look into the claims made against Santos, which is the panel's first move toward formally investigating him. Among the accusations the subcommittee will look at are whether Santos "engaged in unlawful activity with respect to his 2022 congressional campaign; failed to properly disclose required information on statements filed with the House; violated federal conflict of interest laws in connection with his role in a firm providing fiduciary services; and/or engaged in sexual misconduct towards an individual seeking employment in his congressional office," according to a news release from the House Ethics Committee.

  • CPAC: Haley to speak to conservatives ahead of Trump; Marjorie Taylor Greene attacks trans rights

    This year's Conservative Political Action Conference features speeches from GOP White House candidates ex-President Donald Trump and Nikki Haley.

  • Trump ‘soft banned’ from Fox News amid clash with Murdoch over election lies coverage

    Aide to former president reportedly said that ‘the Murdochs have made it pretty clear they want to move on from Trump’

  • Defamation is hard to prove. Does Dominion have a case against Fox?

    Court documents reveal a disconnect between the false claims Fox News aired about the 2020 election and what its executives were saying internally – and suggest the network was concerned about offending Trump supporters.

  • Putin demands tighter 'anti-terror' measures after cross-border attack

    Vladimir Putin has told his Security Council to discuss additional "anti-terrorism measures" after a string of embarrassing attacks inside Russian territory, including an unprecedented raid across the Ukrainian border claimed by volunteer fighters.

  • Seth Meyers Can't Believe This Nasty Name Tucker Carlson Called Trump

    "That's worse than anything I've ever said about Trump," the "Late Night" host said.

  • Inside Jim Jordan’s Disastrous Search for a ‘Deep State’ Whistleblower

    Trump officials and GOP lawmakers are working together to deliver on Jordan's promise to reveal an anti-Trump conspiracy. So far, they've produced a 'dumpster fire'

  • MI5 lost chance to stop Grande concert attack, inquiry finds

    LONDON (AP) — Britain's domestic intelligence agency didn't act swiftly enough on key information and missed a significant opportunity to prevent the suicide bombing that killed 22 people at a 2017 Ariana Grande concert in northwest England, an inquiry found Thursday. Retired judge John Saunders, who led the inquiry into the Manchester Arena attack, said that one MI5 officer admitted they considered intelligence about suicide bomber Salman Abedi to be a possible national security concern but did

  • Devin Nunes can’t sue CNN and Jake Tapper over Paul Pelosi comments in Florida. Here’s why

    Nunes had sued because of Tapper’s comments about conservative conspiracy theories over Paul Pelosi’s attacker.

  • They've seen enough: Trump-backing CPAC attendees want to freeze the 2024 field before things get any messier

    Some CPACers said there's no need for any other GOP candidates to declare for 2024. Otherwise, things will get too messy. And they want Trump to win.

  • These Thin Gaming Laptops Pack a Punch and Fit in Your Messenger Bag

    With the latest technology, playing your favorite video games on the go is easier than ever—and these days, you don't have to lug around a chunky machine, either. You can get a quality gaming experience even if you don't have access to your PC setup or want a device that's more portable. A thin gaming laptop combines a lightweight case with good hardware and gaming-friendly features to deliver solid performance, no matter where you are.

  • Trump seeks to delay New York fraud case, could push trial to 2024

    NEW YORK (Reuters) -Donald Trump is seeking a six-month delay in the New York attorney general's fraud case against him and his company, which if granted would likely push back any trial until deep into the 2024 presidential campaign. In a Friday court filing, the former U.S. president, who is seeking another White House term, said "fundamental fairness and due process" justified delaying Attorney General Letitia James' $250 million case, including the scheduled Oct. 2 trial. Any delay would require approval from Justice Arthur Engoron of the state supreme court in Manhattan, who has resisted pushing back the timetable.

  • Donald Trump: Mike Pence won't commit to supporting the former president in 2024 US election

    Mike Pence has declined to say whether he will support Donald Trump if the former US president becomes the Republican nominee for the next election. The former vice president, when asked twice whether would support Mr Trump in the 2024 election, did not commit to an affirmative answer. Instead, Mr Pence said during a CBS interview that voters will choose "wisely again as they did in 2016", but insisted "different times call for different leadership".

  • Canadians urged to be cautious on interpreting intelligence

    David Morrison, the deputy minister of foreign affairs, says it is important for Canadians to understand that any one piece intelligence does not constitute a 'smoking gun.' He tells members of Parliament studying allegations of foreign interference in the 2019 and 2021 federal elections that intelligence, taken out of context and considered fact, can harm Canada's national security.

  • Questions swirl around joint surgery 'partnership' at The Ottawa Hospital

    An enigmatic partnership between The Ottawa Hospital (TOH) and a private entity run by a group of surgeons to perform hip and knee replacements at the Riverside campus on weekends is causing concern among advocates who worry it represents a further step toward privatization of Ontario's health-care system. CBC News first learned of the arrangement between Ottawa's largest hospital and Academic Orthopedic Surgical Associates of Ottawa (AOAO) in mid-January. A search of the Ontario Business Regist