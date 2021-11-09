Rep. Adam Kinzinger Reportedly Considered Using His Gun During U.S. Capitol Riot

Being trapped in the U.S. Capitol on Jan. 6 while supporters of Donald Trump searched for lawmakers like him was so terrifying that Rep. Adam Kinzinger (R-Ill.) thought he might have to use his own gun to save his life, he told Rolling Stone on Monday.

“...There was a moment where I was like, ‘Man, there’s a real sense of evil.’ I can’t explain it any further than that. And I’m not one of these guys that feels evil a lot. But I just felt a real darkness, like a thick, bad feeling,” Kinzinger said. “And there was about a 15- to 30-minute time frame, where, at one point, you realize they’ve breached the Capitol. I know if they can breach those outer lines, they can get anywhere, including my office.”

Rep. Adam Kinzinger (R-Ill.) reportedly considered using his gun during the Jan. 6 attack on the U.S. Capitol. (Photo: Jim Bourg-Pool/Getty Images)

Kinzinger said he had already been “targeted on Twitter” that day and earlier.

“And people know where my office is. So I barricaded myself in here, thinking, ’If this is as bad as it seems, they may end up at my office, breaking this crap down, and I may have to do what I can,” he said.

Kinzinger said he spent six hours in his office that day, “hunkered down, with my gun out, prepared to defend against my own party.” He also had a bad feeling about the day even before it began, and told his staff to stay home because he was worried about violence.

“I knew there was going to be violence. I didn’t necessarily know they were going to sack the Capitol, but I knew there was going to be violence. In fact, I warned [House Minority Leader] Kevin McCarthy two days prior to it. And he was very dismissive of it, of course,” Kinzinger said.

(Photo: NurPhoto via Getty Images)

