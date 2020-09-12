Reopening of Schools Amid COVID-19: What Will Be The Implications?

The COVID-19 pandemic that hit the world out of the blue has reached a ‘fever pitch’. Cases of infections are soaring while economies are deteriorating; businesses are going under the bus; a liquidity crisis ails the entire global marketplace; and people are facing a financial crunch like never before.

Meanwhile the best minds of the world are trying to figure out a solution, but it seems that even by the most generous estimates, we are still quite some time away from having a definitive cure or vaccine on our hands.

Amid all this, the Ministry of Health and Family Welfare has allowed a phased reopening of schools and colleges from 21st September.

By means of a notice on Tuesday, the ministry has also permitted the reopening of schools for classes 9 to 12 on a “voluntary basis”.

In such a scenario, an important question comes to the light: what must we do as a nation?

Should we hunker down, bite the bullet and wait for the crisis to pass, or should we learn to live with the virus and continue our lives by being cautious and careful?

As is the case with difficult questions like this, opinion stands divided. Let us take a look at the different aspects of this decision.

Why Are We Opening The Schools?

While the online mode of teaching has been helping students continue with their education, it has its limitations.

First of all, it is no replacement for classroom learning as the teacher cannot effectively monitor each and every student on an online platform. Secondly, the quality of education delivered via online mode depends upon a lot of variables that cannot be controlled easily, such as the availability of smart devices and access to a fast internet connection.

Unfortunately, plenty of rural areas in our country do not have an access to internet, let alone a fast connection, and this has created major impedance in their educational journey.

While the students living in urban areas who have means to avail online education are able to continue their education, the underprivileged students have been deprived of proper education for months – which could negatively affect their careers and cause them to fall behind.

Another major drawback of the online mode of teaching is that it puts severe limitations on the ability of educators to indulge children in practical work – such as labs.

Many students who are into sports and are looking forward to establishing a career in the sport of their choice also feel anxious because they haven’t had the opportunity to improve and polish their skills in the past few months.

Even though schools have been allowed to open, the majority of parents are willing to wait for a vaccine before they send their children to schools.

But a good thing about the new decision from the Ministry of Health and Family Welfare is that it hasn’t made it compulsory for students to attend schools, nor are the school authorities putting any pressure upon the students.

The decision of sending the students to school rests solely with their parents.

Blended Learning To The Rescue

Blended learning is a hybrid mode of learning wherein the students learn from both offline and online formats. This mode of learning is going to catch on pretty quickly and it might become a trend in the new normal.

Teaching students via the blended learning mode will allow the schools to conduct classes in a staggered manner – meaning only a certain number of students would need to physically attend school at a time.

By reducing the number of students inside the premises, the school authorities will be able to maintain social distancing in a much more efficient manner and reduce the chances of an outbreak.

What makes blended learning a viable model for the future of education is that the offline and the online components can be combined in any proportion, with neither being inferior or superior to the other when it comes to grading or evaluating classroom participation.

Also, each student would have the opportunity to find his/her unique blend that would suit his/her style of learning, availability of gadgets and internet, and family’s educational background etc.

