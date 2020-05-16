Reopen schools even if they have to close again, says Sage adviser

The children of key workers at a school in Edinburgh

It is worth reopening schools even if they have to be shut again, a scientist advising the Government has said.

Michael Tildesley, an associate professor at Warwick University who sits on a panel within the Scientific Advisory Group for Emergencies (Sage), said reopening schools will not be a mistake if restrictions have to be reintroduced again as it will mean experts will have more information about Covid-19.

Dr Tildesley said members of the Children's Task and Finish Working Group within Sage, which advises ministers on the risk to school pupils, reached a “cautious consensus” that classrooms should be gradually reopened due to the low risk young people face.

However, the lack of evidence on the role children play in transmitting the virus is one factor that creates uncertainty in what the impact of opening schools could be, he said.

“If something is relaxed and then has to be reintroduced later that doesn’t necessarily mean that the relaxation was a mistake,” Dr Tildesley told The Telegraph. “What it does mean is that we now have much more of an understanding and we can modify our responses taking into account the new information.”

Earlier this month the government unveiled plans to send children in reception, Year 1 and Year 6 back to school as early as June 1, despite significant backlash from teaching unions.

Dr Tildesley stressed that the UK is in the very early stages of lifting the lockdown and that everyone must be “prepared to be reactive” if the restrictions should need to be reinforced again over the coming weeks.

“A lot of the work that we are putting forward would suggest that the risks to school children in reopening schools is relatively small,” he said. “There is evidence to suggest that a cautious reopening of schools is a reasonable strategy to take. But we should be prepared, if we do see start cases going back up, to close them again.

“I think people should be prepared that we may see a number of these things changing over the coming weeks. We are at the very early stages of this relaxation.”

He added: “I have two children in Year One and one in Year Five, so it is particularly relevant to me.

“As an epidemiologist, if all I was interested in was minimising risk to health then we would never advise that any lockdown should be lifted because any relaxation of lockdown will clearly contribute to an increased risk. That is the bottom line.

“But there are other factors in play. We can’t stay in full lockdown until we have a vaccine so there needs to be some measured relaxation and we can see that risk to school children is very low. As a parent thinking of individual risk to a child, I would say a staggered return is safe.”

On Friday, a meeting between the NASUWT teachers' union and the Government’s chief scientific advisers resulted in further fallout over the plan to slowly start opening classrooms again.

Its general secretary, Patrick Roach, heads said the talks "raised more questions than answers" and claimed No. 10 provided no information "to change the widely held view that the evidence base for opening schools from 1 June is weak".

He said the union “remains clear that no school should reopen until it can demonstrate that it is safe to do so”.

"No clear information was provided on what modelling has been undertaken in relation to potential transmission rates when schools open more widely. Nothing in the meeting provided reassurance for the deeply worried and anxious school workforce.”