Reopen economy fully, and soon, business leaders tell Ball in hard-hitting letter

Paul Daly/The Canadian Press

More than 50 high-profile members of Newfoundland and Labrador's business community have written to Premier Dwight Ball and demand that a prompt reopening of the economy.

"Specifically, we are asking for an immediate end to the State of Medical Emergency and a return of the governance of the province to our elected officials," reads the letter.

Scroll to continue with content Ad

They also want the government to skip Alert Level 2 and move directly to Alert Level 1 on July 6.

The letter — signed by business leaders such as Zita Cobb, Mark Dobbin, Frank Coleman and Rob Crosbie, among dozens of others — also asks for a recovery plan, as they say the province is on the brink of an irreparable economic disaster.

"The long-term impacts to our economic capacity will be irreversible if we do not take immediate action. Businesses in every sector and of every size are impacted," the letter said.

The business leaders commend the province for flattening the curve of COVID-19 infections, as there are only two active cases in the province. The letter says restrictive public health measures were necessary to ensure the health care system was not overwhelmed.

But now they're concerned that political leaders and Chief Medical Officer of Health Janice Fitzgerald are pursuing a policy of zero cases of COVID-19.

"But at what cost?" asks the letter.

"In the absence of a clear communication of the provincial recovery plan, one is left to assume it is to target zero cases, enforce a strict lockdown to maintain this status and wait for new drug treatments and ultimately a vaccine before reopening our society."

Public debate needed

They say the costs of such a plan have not been communicated to the public and they need to be debated publicly.

The business leaders say the highly restrictive public health measures are taking a toll on mental health, increasing domestic violence, and hurting at-risk youth as well as school-aged children.

Story continues

They are also concerned about the impact on the health care system, as "people are not getting the care they need and for many, unfortunately, it is already too late."

They say measures have been punitive to certain sectors of the economy and local businesses need a plan to help them survive.

They also say child care and school is critical to the economy, as parents cannot work from home with their children.

"Many will be forced to leave the workforce if not provided with child-care support."

Read more from CBC Newfoundland and Labrador