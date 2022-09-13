Rents rise sharply in cities as pandemic-era exodus goes into reverse

Rents are rising faster in towns and cities than in rural areas as renters are called back to the office, pushing up demand for homes.

In urban areas, rents have climbed by 10.5pc in the past year, while in the countryside they have risen 8.5pc, according to Zoopla, a property website.

It marks a sharp reversal of the pandemic-fuelled exodus when large numbers of people fled the capital and other big cities in search of more space.

Landlords in London are putting up prices the most, charging 17.8pc more in August than a year ago. Rents in the capital are currently 7.8pc higher than before the pandemic.

The other cities that recorded the biggest rent rises were Manchester (15.5pc), Glasgow (14.4pc) and Bristol (12.9pc).

The average rent in the UK has increased by 12.3pc in the last year, equal to a rise of £115, reaching £1,051 per month. Rent now makes up 34.4pc of the average income of a single earner.

The North East recorded one of the smallest rent rises. The year-on-year increase has been 7.6pc.

Zoopla also found that demand for small flats has increased, while fewer people are looking for houses, in search of better value and lower running costs. In the North West, Wales and London, the average two-bedroom flat commands a higher rent than a three-bedroom house.

There are signs the pace of growth is peaking and will slow next year, Zoopla said. However, prices are expected to keep rising due to a severe shortage of homes for rent, which is worsening as private landlords sell off properties due to tax and regulatory changes.

Three in four renters are expected to stay put to avoid rent hikes, meaning there will be even fewer homes on the rental market.

Richard Donnell, of Zoopla, said: “Greater regulation has [led to] less new investment and a small but growing number of landlords selling up, meaning the rental market has stopped growing since 2016.

“There is a risk that more regulation to improve standards or potential new measures to dampen rental growth, as proposed in Scotland, may compound the supply problem which is pushing rents up in the first place.”

Last week the Scottish government announced an emergency rent freeze and a temporary ban on evictions to protect tenants during the cost of living crisis.