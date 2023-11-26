Renters: What Are The Lease-Friendly Home Upgrades You've Made That Were Worth Every Penny?

Signing a lease and moving into a brand-new space can feel downright exhilarating — until the inevitable moment when you wish you could change every last detail. Luckily, the internet is teeming with amazing renter-friendly home upgrades, but TBH, I'd love some help from the BuzzFeed Community to identify the best of the best.

Catherine Delahaye / Getty Images

So, people who rent: What are the most game-changing upgrades you've implemented in your home, or plan to, that made your space (or your actual life!) better, homier, or even easier?

I'll go first, just to get the ball rolling: After nearly five years in my apartment, I realized that I couldn't possibly prepare another meal in my kitchen without some sort of lighting that wasn't The Big Lights (if you know, you know). I found some sticky, plug-in under-cabinet lights for less than $30, and suddenly I want to spend every waking hour in my kitchen.

Ross Yoder

Maybe the water pressure in your shower made you dread what used to be your favorite step in your morning routine. You swapped in a new one with a little YouTube DIY training, and suddenly your showers feel like world-class spa treatments.

Perhaps your white-walled bedroom was seriously starting to bum you out, so you grabbed a few rolls of peel-and-stick wallpaper and turned it into the bedroom of your dreams.

Let's say you're someone who, like me, really struggles to wake up in the morning. You bought some smart lightbulbs for your home, and after a few minutes of tinkering around on your phone, they now turn on automatically at a set time every morning — and waking up has never been easier.

Or, maybe your renter-friendly upgrade was as simple as switching out the yellowing light switch covers that looked like they hadn't been cleaned since 1970. Your new ones look as fresh as the rest of your place, and they give you an instant hit of serotonin any time you enter (or leave) a room.

Susan Vineyard / Getty Images/iStockphoto

Tell me all about the best renter-friendly upgrades you've made to your space in the comments below or through this anonymous form, and your response could be featured in an upcoming BuzzFeed Community post.