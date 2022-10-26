Comment: ‘From renters to cladding victims and homeowners we all need a housing minister with a plan’

The former Secretary of State for Levelling Up, Housing and Communities Simon Clark, who was sacked yesterday by Rishi Sunak (PA)

We may be on our third prime minister of the year, and our fourth chancellor. But us housing watchers are old hands at this up tempo departmental musical chairs.

There have been 20 ministers for housing in the past 25 years and four housing secretaries in just over a year.

The most recent, Simon Clarke, was appointed by Liz Truss on September 6 and sacked in yesterday’s Cabinet reshuffle.

Is it causation or correlation, then, that makes housing one of the least resolved issues facing the country?

Either way, Rishi Sunak would do well not to underestimate the importance of it to the electorate — arguably it was rapidly rising mortgage rates that most conclusively put paid to Truss’s brief premiership.

Everyone, from council tenants to homeowners and would-be downsizers, needs a minister with vision and, crucially, one who stays in post for long enough to see that vision through.

Michael Gove offered private tenants and leaseholders trapped by the cladding crisis a vision of a more secure, fairer future — they now fear it was a mirage after he was sacked by Boris Johnson in July, his plans shelved, possibly to be scrapped.

With every day that goes by without concrete change, waiting lists for council housing grow, private tenants are made homeless, cladding victims remain trapped in unsellable and potentially lethal flats and homeowners fear being unable to afford their mortgages and bills.

A single stamp duty tweak won’t cut it.