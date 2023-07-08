Renters’ Bill could cause landlords to quit, assessment warns

1136016910

The Government’s approach to landlords, including major rental reforms and recent tax increases, will “dampen” the attractiveness of letting properties and could cause some to quit the sector, according to an official assessment.

The housing department’s impact assessment of Michael Gove’s Renters (Reform) Bill states that the legislation will bring additional costs for landlords, some or all of which may be passed on to tenants in the form of higher rent.

It appears to confirm fears among landlords that government measures, including the legislation, risk discouraging investment in new homes to be rented out, and likely to add to concerns among some Conservative MPs who have accused the Government of appearing “anti-landlord”.

Industry figures have said that the Bill, which includes the scrapping of Section 21 “no-fault” evictions, is pushing more landlords to quit the sector as they are also squeezed by rising interest rates.

The impact assessment produced by Mr Gove’s levelling up and housing department states: “Landlords will likely offset some of the costs of the regulation through rental price growth – though there is a chance that some may be inclined to leave the PRS [private rented sector] if they are unable to recover some of the costs incurred through raising rents.

“The extent to which this occurs is dependent on tenant incomes and overall demand in the sector.”

The impact assessment claims that measures will only cost landlords £17 annually per rented property, or 0.2 per cent of mean annual rents in England, which would be mitigated by benefits worth up to £17.

But it adds: “The decision on whether to invest in, or remain in, the private rented sector is ... dependent on the relative attractiveness (financial returns) of residential letting compared to other investment opportunities such as government bonds, bank deposits and pension annuities.

“Additional costs in the rented sector would dampen the relative attractiveness, holding all else equal, compared to other investment opportunities. However, given the small costs to landlords as a result of the legislation, we would not expect the effect to be substantial.

“Additionally, other external factor[s] including interest rate changes and tax changes, would likely have a far greater impact on the supply of properties given the financial implications of these.”

Last year, the National Landlords Association (NRLA) accused Jeremy Hunt, the Chancellor, of imposing an “effective further tax hike” on landlords when he reduced the annual threshold for capital gains tax from £12,300 to £6,000 from April 2023.

Ben Beadle, the chief executive of the NRLA, said at the time: “All this will do is discourage investment in the new homes to rent the country desperately needs and drive up the cost of renting.”

The Renters Bill, introduced to Parliament in May, will outlaw fixed-term tenancies and introduce rolling contracts across the private rental sector. It will also introduce new rights for tenants to keep pets.

The impact assessment says the legislation is needed because “many tenants face a lack of housing security and quality that is damaging health, wellbeing, educational attainment, productivity, and families’ ability to put down roots and invest in their local communities”.

It states that “no fault” evictions are “expensive ... exacerbating affordability challenges for private tenants”, adding: “Frequent costly moves undermine tenants’ ability to pay living expenses and save for home ownership.”