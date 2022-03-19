Rental Corvette Leads Police On Wild Chase

Elizabeth Puckett
·2 min read

⚡️ Read the full article on Motorious

If you're going to run from the cops, why not do so in a bright red sports car?

Narrated with the sounds of an overstimulated K9 officer who's ready to rip the bad guy to shreds, a video of a C7 Corvette running from the cops is quite the watch. This scenario has it all - Florida man, drug suspect, rental car, America's favorite sports car, razor thin close calls, and show casing off-road abilities we never knew the Chevy Corvette has.

Listen to the latest Motorious Podcast here.

According to the original news story, "Deputies tried to make a traffic stop on Mason Avenue after members of the narcotics unit spotted the red Corvette involved in some suspicious activity." When the footage, taken in the Daytona Beach area, first starts to roll, it's almost like it's being played in slow motion. I have to admit, I was yelling at the screen that the guy on the bike could go up and knock on the window while they were stuck in traffic. After the traffic cleared, and what appeared to be a pursuit vehicle sliding over just enough for the 'Vette to squeeze through, it was a no-go for the police vehicles trying to block him in.

As the criminal comes to several traffic jams, being the congested area it is, it's easy to assume to jig is offically up and he's stuck, but that never turns out to be the case. Instead of waiting at the light and giving cops the time to catch up, he hops onto the median, and drives off like it's nothing - having several low slung cars myself, I can't tell you how much this stresses me out.

The driver ran through every redlight, drove on the wrong side of the road, even when he didn't have to, and nearly t-boned a minvan in an intersection. He eventually turned into an apartment complex and took off on foot. The cops didn't catch him, but did find a stolen handgun and drugs in the poor abused Corvette. Here's to hoping that poor K9 officer at least had another chance to chew on some bad guy that day.

Sign up for the Motorious Newsletter. For the latest news, follow us on Facebook, Twitter, and Instagram.

Our goal is to create a safe and engaging place for users to connect over interests and passions. In order to improve our community experience, we are temporarily suspending article commenting

Latest Stories

  • FBI: Accused wanted 'tyrant' Michigan governor tied up on table

    Adam Fox, a key figure in an alleged plot to kidnap Michigan Gov. Gretchen Whitmer, told an undercover FBI agent that he wanted to restrain Whitmer on a table, then pose for a photo, according to a secret recording. The audio was played for jurors on Thursday.

  • Man whose wife died of blood clot after she had AstraZeneca jab demands government compensation

    The husband of an Oxford University Press executive who died of a blood clot after she received the AstraZeneca vaccine has demanded that the Government compensate families who lost loved ones.

  • Pat Sajak Ran Off the 'Wheel of Fortune' Stage After Hearing Vanna White's Confession

    'Wheel of Fortune' host Pat Sajak ran off the game show stage after his cohost Vanna White made an unexpected confession related to dumplings.

  • Film director's comments to Williams sisters reek of the misogynoir 2 tennis greats have always endured

    This is a column by Shireen Ahmed, who writes opinion for CBC Sports. For more information about CBC's Opinion section, please see the FAQ. In sports, there will always be a winner. I appreciate the delight and gratitude of champions who revel in their moment. It is important to celebrate a victor's journey and I absolutely love the heroics of an underdog and those who faced insurmountable barriers and challenges. It is formidable when a winner shows sportsmanship and extends kindness in that mo

  • Nick Nurse highlights learning points for Raptors in OT loss to Lakers

    In a tough and physical matchup, the Raptors allowed one turnover too many to give the Lakers an OT win on Friday night. Toronto coach Nick Nurse discussed what can be learned from a back-and-forth game that didn’t go his team’s way. Follow our Raptors coverage all season long on Yahoo Sports Canada.

  • Will Scottie Barnes win Rookie of the Year?

    Scottie Barnes, Evan Mobley and Cade Cunningham are all worthy of being named Rookie of the Year for different reasons. They are generational talents who will help their respective franchises for years to come. But for now, who currently has the upper hand for Rookie of the Year honours?

  • Head coach Ben Titley out at Swimming Canada after 10 years

    Head coach Ben Titley and Swimming Canada have parted ways following a 10-year run of success. The federation confirmed the news in a statement to Radio-Canada in early March, and again to CBC Sports on Friday. "We thank Ben for the work he did in building the Ontario high-performance centre (HPC) and for the results he achieved at the Olympic Games. Swimming Canada wishes him the best for the future ," Swimming Canada CEO Ahmed El-Awadi said in an email. Neither Swimming Canada nor Titley have

  • Red-hot Barnes ‘just being humble’ on the court

    Raptors rookie Scottie Barnes has every reason to feel confident, especially after a 31-point, 17-rebound performance on Friday night. But in the thick of a playoff race, all he’s concerned about is getting his team the win. Follow our Raptors coverage all season long on Yahoo Sports Canada.

  • The most hyped PC games of March

    Here are some of the major PC games coming later in March.

  • LeBron has known how 'special' Scottie Barnes is for a while now

    LeBron James first saw Scottie Barnes play when the Raptors rookie was in the seventh grade. His reaction? "This kid is going to be special."

  • Broadcaster calls Canucks coach Bruce Boudreau a 'moron' who doesn't know rules

    Lightning colour commentator Bobby Taylor took a shot at Canucks coach Bruce Boudreau.

  • Canadian snowboarder Farrell earns 1st World Cup podium of season in parallel slalom

    Megan Farrell of Richmond Hill, Ont., collected her first podium finish of the snowboard season on Saturday in Bercht, finishing second to Switzerland's Julie Zogg, who won the parallel slalom World Cup title for a fourth straight season. Five weeks ago, the 30-year-old Farrell was eliminated in the 1/8 final of the parallel giant slalom at the Beijing Olympics, where she placed 10th overall. In March 2021, Farrell was fourth at the FIS snowboard world championships in Slovenia. Zogg's third vic

  • Auston Matthews' suspension highlights NHL's consistency problem

    In an objective NHL world, Auston Matthews deserves the two-game suspension for his cross-check Rasmus Dahlin during the Heritage Classic but the inconsistency of rulings from the NHL's Department of Player Safety has left fans outraged and players confused.&nbsp;

  • Damian Warner wins elusive heptathlon gold in Canadian record effort at indoor worlds

    Damian Warner is a first-time world athletics indoor champion The London, Ont., native placed third in the men's 1,000 metres, the final event of the heptathlon in Belgrade, Serbia, to overtake Simon Ehammer of Switzerland for his first title in three world indoor appearances. Warner is the season world leader with 6,489 points, which exceeds his Canadian record by 146 points. The 32-year-old finished second by five points behind 2018 winner Kevin Mayer of France and was seventh in 2014. "I'm go

  • Hurricanes' Niederreiter suspended 1 game for slashing

    NEW YORK (AP) — Carolina Hurricanes forward Nino Niederreiter has been suspended for one game by the NHL for slashing Washington Capitals forward Axel Jonsson-Fjallby during Friday night's game. The incident occurred at 13:43 of the first period. Niederreiter was assessed a minor penalty for slashing. The Hurricanes, who lead the Metropolitan Division, lost 4-3 in a shootout to the Capitals in the opening game of a four-game homestand. Niederreiter will miss Sunday's game against the New York Ra

  • Olympiques goalie to become 1st woman to start league game in 22 years

    This weekend, Ève Gascon is slated to become the first woman to play in a Quebec Major Junior Hockey League game in more than two decades. She'll be netminding for the Gatineau Olympiques in their home game late Saturday afternoon against the Rimouski Océanic at the Slush Puppie Centre. "I'm just going to play my game, go save by save, minute by minute and just be me. It's just a hockey game, so I know I'm able to play hockey," she said at a press conference Friday. A woman hasn't played in the

  • Panthers clear cap space by sending Frank Vatrano to Rangers

    What do Bill Zito and the Panthers have up their sleeve after dealing Frank Vatrano to the Rangers?

  • The most surprising skill developments of Scottie Barnes and Precious Achiuwa

    Raptors management have repeatedly said this is a development season, and most players, if not at all, have added new tools. Imman Adan and Asad Alvi discuss the skills Scottie Barnes, Precious Achiuwa, Pascal Siakam and more have added to their games. Follow Yahoo Sports Canada for all your Raptors coverage.

  • Avalanche free up cash by trading Tyson Jost to Wild

    Colorado cleared almost $1.3 million in cap space by dealing the former first-round draft selection to Minnesota.

  • Brett Gallant to leave Brad Gushue's team at end of curling season

    Brett Gallant will be leaving Brad Gushue's team at the end of the curling season, the team announced Saturday. In a tweet, Team Gushue released a statement that said Gallant had decided to leave to join another team. "I would like to thank Brad, Mark and Geoff for the incredible opportunity to be a member of this team. Together this team has reached heights that I only dreamed were possible," Gallant said in the statement. Together, the team of Gushue, third Mark Nichols, Gallant and lead Geoff