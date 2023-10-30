When Will Rent.com.au Limited (ASX:RNT) Become Profitable?

With the business potentially at an important milestone, we thought we'd take a closer look at Rent.com.au Limited's (ASX:RNT) future prospects. Rent.com.au Limited operates a rental property website that focuses on rental property market in Australia. On 30 June 2023, the AU$10m market-cap company posted a loss of AU$3.8m for its most recent financial year. Many investors are wondering about the rate at which Rent.com.au will turn a profit, with the big question being “when will the company breakeven?” We've put together a brief outline of industry analyst expectations for the company, its year of breakeven and its implied growth rate.

Expectations from some of the Australian Interactive Media and Services analysts is that Rent.com.au is on the verge of breakeven. They anticipate the company to incur a final loss in 2024, before generating positive profits of AU$200k in 2025. Therefore, the company is expected to breakeven roughly 2 years from today. In order to meet this breakeven date, we calculated the rate at which the company must grow year-on-year. It turns out an average annual growth rate of 96% is expected, which is extremely buoyant. If this rate turns out to be too aggressive, the company may become profitable much later than analysts predict.

Underlying developments driving Rent.com.au's growth isn’t the focus of this broad overview, however, bear in mind that typically a high growth rate is not out of the ordinary, particularly when a company is in a period of investment.

One thing we’d like to point out is that Rent.com.au has no debt on its balance sheet, which is rare for a loss-making growth company, which usually has a high level of debt relative to its equity. This means that the company has been operating purely on its equity investment and has no debt burden. This aspect reduces the risk around investing in the loss-making company.

Next Steps:

