Rent-A-Center, Inc. (NASDAQ:RCII) Looks Interesting, And It's About To Pay A Dividend

It looks like Rent-A-Center, Inc. (NASDAQ:RCII) is about to go ex-dividend in the next two days. Typically, the ex-dividend date is one business day before the record date which is the date on which a company determines the shareholders eligible to receive a dividend. The ex-dividend date is an important date to be aware of as any purchase of the stock made on or after this date might mean a late settlement that doesn't show on the record date. Accordingly, Rent-A-Center investors that purchase the stock on or after the 4th of April will not receive the dividend, which will be paid on the 22nd of April.

The company's next dividend payment will be US$0.34 per share. Last year, in total, the company distributed US$1.36 to shareholders. Looking at the last 12 months of distributions, Rent-A-Center has a trailing yield of approximately 5.4% on its current stock price of $25.19. If you buy this business for its dividend, you should have an idea of whether Rent-A-Center's dividend is reliable and sustainable. That's why we should always check whether the dividend payments appear sustainable, and if the company is growing.

Dividends are typically paid out of company income, so if a company pays out more than it earned, its dividend is usually at a higher risk of being cut. Rent-A-Center is paying out an acceptable 52% of its profit, a common payout level among most companies. Yet cash flow is typically more important than profit for assessing dividend sustainability, so we should always check if the company generated enough cash to afford its dividend. Luckily it paid out just 22% of its free cash flow last year.

It's encouraging to see that the dividend is covered by both profit and cash flow. This generally suggests the dividend is sustainable, as long as earnings don't drop precipitously.

historic-dividend
Have Earnings And Dividends Been Growing?

Businesses with strong growth prospects usually make the best dividend payers, because it's easier to grow dividends when earnings per share are improving. If earnings decline and the company is forced to cut its dividend, investors could watch the value of their investment go up in smoke. That's why it's comforting to see Rent-A-Center's earnings have been skyrocketing, up 61% per annum for the past five years. The current payout ratio suggests a good balance between rewarding shareholders with dividends, and reinvesting in growth. Earnings per share have been growing quickly and in combination with some reinvestment and a middling payout ratio, the stock may have decent dividend prospects going forwards.

Another key way to measure a company's dividend prospects is by measuring its historical rate of dividend growth. In the past 10 years, Rent-A-Center has increased its dividend at approximately 7.8% a year on average. It's encouraging to see the company lifting dividends while earnings are growing, suggesting at least some corporate interest in rewarding shareholders.

To Sum It Up

Is Rent-A-Center worth buying for its dividend? We like Rent-A-Center's growing earnings per share and the fact that - while its payout ratio is around average - it paid out a lower percentage of its cash flow. There's a lot to like about Rent-A-Center, and we would prioritise taking a closer look at it.

On that note, you'll want to research what risks Rent-A-Center is facing. In terms of investment risks, we've identified 5 warning signs with Rent-A-Center and understanding them should be part of your investment process.

