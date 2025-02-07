Sørensen excited for what’s to come from new-look Everton

Everton manager Brian Sørensen says that he is excited for what is to come from his side.

After having to juggle one of the smallest playing budgets in the league, Sørensen was given financial backing from the club in last month’s transfer window following a completed takeover. Sørensen was able to bring in five new players, adding much-needed depth to his squad.

Results on the field have been impressive with Everton having won back-to-back matches against Tottenham Hotspur and Leicester City.

When speaking in an Everton press conference, manager Sørensen admitted that there is still more to come from his side but he is excited for the future.

“The pleasing part is that what we are working on is unfolding on the pitch, that’s super-pleasing as a coach,” Sørensen said. “Also, the new players are settling in well.

“I’m really excited for what is to come. We are still new in terms of building relationships and we are still learning about the players that we brought in but also, it’s about how do they then integrate with the existing squad.

“We still have a lot of things to improve but the result was pleasing last weekend [against Leicester City] along with the number of chances that we are creating.”

Everton will be hoping to continue their good form when they contest an Adobe Women’s FA Cup fifth round tie at Chelsea this weekend. The South West Londoners are arguably not at their most fluid but Sørensen is not underestimating the huge challenge.

“You can also turn it around and say that they will be super-hungry to prove that they can do better,” Sørensen said when questioned about whether it is a good time to play Chelsea. “When is it a good time to play such a magnificent squad?

“I will focus on who we have available, what we can do; look at the plan and see where we can hurt them but they will also see places where we can be hurt. We will try to nullify their threats and hopefully, it will be a super-exciting game.”

Sørensen went on to say that Everton are keen to go all the way in this season’s Adobe Women’s FA Cup but issued a reminder that his new-look squad is in its infancy.

He said “We want to do well, it is an historical competition. When I was young, I remember watching the FA Cup dramas on TV. It means so much to everyone in this country, so we want to do as well as we can. It’s the only trophy we can win this season.

“We are very new. We’ve brought a lot of new faces in and we’ve had three weeks with them, so it’s not going to just gel like that. We will do everything that we can this weekend.”

Everton’s Adobe Women’s FA Cup fifth round tie at Chelsea kicks-off at 3pm on Sunday afternoon.