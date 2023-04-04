Renowned Pastry Chef Pierre Hermé Designed Three Macaron-Infused Häagen-Dazs Ice Cream Flavors

Is there any pastry chef as renowned and universally admired as Pierre Hermé? We think not. The legendary “Picasso of Pastry,” also known as the “King of the Modern Patisserie,” is now collaborating with Häagen-Dazs on a new, macaron-infused ice cream flavor, and it’s safe to say the world of summery desserts will never be the same. One catch? You may have to travel abroad for a taste of these delectable new flavors.

The rollout of Hermé’s flavors is starting in the UK and France, spreading to further countries in Europe, Asia, Latin America, and the Middle East come spring. If you’re in the UK now, it’s as simple as popping to your local Tesco or Sainsbury’s to pick up a pint of crunchy, almond-y, macaron-studded ice cream—but if you’re stuck here in America, the cost of that pint may have to be supplemented with a plane ticket.

Both Hermé and the Häagen-Dazs brand expressed their excitement for this luxe collaboration ahead of the new flavors—strawberry and raspberry macaron, double chocolate ganache macaron, and yuzu and lemon macaron—rolling out across select markets.

“For the past twenty years, I have constantly been creating and reinterpreting my macaron recipes, which is my favorite creative terrain,” Hermé shared in a statement. “My macarons are my identity so to put them in an ice cream I needed to work with the very best. Häagen-Dazs is just as passionate as me when it comes to quality, taste and crafting things in a new way so collaboration was established from the first bite.”

“We are both passionate about innovating and re-interpreting classic favorites, and creating extraordinary experiences for our consumers,” Manuel Garabato, Häagen-Dazs Global Brand Director, said of working with Hermé. “And what better way to do that than with a pure French ‘amour’ taste experience.”

If you’d been planning to visit the City of Love this summer anyway, you can now do one better than enjoying a macaron while strolling the banks of the Seine—you can enjoy a macaron ice cream handcrafted by one of the greatest pastry chefs of our time.

