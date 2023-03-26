Renowned, family-owned builder introduces new standard of villa living in Shawnee

Experience a new standard of villa living in Shawnee when the Spring Parade of Homes kicks off on April 29. Or stop by sooner and get a glimpse of the featured Parade entry tucked within this inviting boutique community of just 30 paired villa homes.

The Enclave of Mill Creek is the creation of Dusty Rhodes Homes, now in their third generation of family ownership. Debi Weaver markets The Enclave of Mill Creek for ReeceNichols Real Estate and said the community fills what had become a noticeable gap in beautifully built, maintenance-provided homes that enable a lock-and-leave lifestyle.

“We didn’t previously have a community like this,” Weaver said. “And we’re taking care of the building, lawn and snow, so residents get more maintenance for a reasonable monthly fee.”

Giving residents more value for their new home investment is a recurring theme throughout The Enclave of Mill Creek, and it starts with the community’s builder, a name synonymous in the greater Kansas City market with quality building, attention to detail and exemplary customer service.

“Working with Dusty Rhodes Homes is like working with no other builder,” Weaver said. “Buyers enjoy a completely custom and high-end experience without having to pay into the millions.”

Homes in The Enclave of Mill Creek are priced from $538,000, an approachable price point that becomes even more impressive as buyers absorb the luxurious finishes and thoughtful details found throughout each home.

“The team at Dusty Rhodes Homes is made up of wonderful humans who are all about the client,” Weaver said.

Two floor plans are available in the community: the 2,561-square-foot Bristol and the 2,498-square-foot Avalon. Both floor plans prioritize both functionality and accessibility with features like two main-floor bedrooms, spacious kitchens and a covered patio located just off the owner’s bedroom.

A newly built Avalon floor plan will be showcased on the Spring Parade, which runs April 29-May 14. The four-bedroom, four-bathroom layout features two main-floor bedrooms and a spacious great room that effortlessly flows into the kitchen and dining area. Upgraded interior features include a lower level gym, a media room and dry bar with front beverage refrigerator, upgraded lighting and plumbing fixtures and designer trim. The fourth bedroom also includes an ensuite bathroom. The fully furnished home will be open for daily tours and is located at 7204 Allman Dr.

Story continues

Buyers can work with the Dusty Rhodes Homes team to customize a floor plan to their particular needs — converting main-floor office space to an additional bedroom, for example, or exploring optional lower level finishes. All homes in The Enclave of Mill Creek come with the company’s unmatched bumper-to-bumper warranty, giving buyers even more confidence in the quality and longevity of their paired villa home.

With just 30 homes in the community — two of which have already sold — buyers are encouraged to act quickly to secure their place in The Enclave of Mill Creek. Opportunities for immediate occupancy are available as the community’s two current model homes are for sale, including a four-bedroom, four-bathroom Bristol home at 7208 Allman Dr. that offers a lower level game room, a dry bar with beverage refrigerator, custom cabinets, quartz and granite countertops, a designer series trim package and an owner’s suite with a vaulted ceiling, walk-in shower and double vanities.

Additionally, a four-plex building will be complete next month. This multi-family concept combines four paired villas separated by the builder’s tried-and-tested silent wall system to minimize noise transference and give residents that coveted and welcomed feeling of privacy.

Outside of The Enclave of Mill Creek, residents are mere minutes from a wealth of Shawnee shopping, dining, entertainment and recreation, including the biking, swimming, disc golf, camping, hiking and more available at Shawnee Mission Park.

Close proximity to Interstate 435 also gives residents convenient access to points of interest throughout the Kansas City area. The newly finished Kansas City Airport terminal is just 30 minutes from the community. Explore a wealth of dining options at the Lenexa City Center, a quick 5-minute drive. And from a health and services perspective, leading healthcare provider Shawnee Mission Hospital is just 10 minutes away.

Weaver said that whether residents are buying in the community to downsize or as a second residence to be near family, friends and a city they love, homeowners all benefit from the thoughtful vision behind the community.

“The Enclave of Mill Creek gives people a beautifully built place to land with the convenience to also live their lives other places,” Weaver said.

Stop by the community from noon to 5 p.m., Saturday and Sunday, to tour model homes, experience the quality construction firsthand and explore floor plans and customization options. For more information, including a photo gallery, visit EnclaveofMillCreek.com.

The Enclave of Mill Creek

Prices: From $538,000

Location: One mile east of Interstate 435 on Midland Dr. in Shawnee, Kansas

Hours: Noon to 5 p.m., Saturday and Sunday

Contact: Debi Weaver, ReeceNichols Real Estate, 913-534-4797

Web: EnclaveOfMillCreek.com