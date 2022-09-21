Renovation on historic Fort Worth Public Market building could start in early 2023

Renovation of the Fort Worth Public Market building on 1400 Henderson St., along with construction of an attached senior living facility called The Harden, could start in early 2023.

Plans to turn the market into an amenities building and to build a five-story apartment complex adjacent to the market were approved by the Downtown Design Review board in March. Since then, Wilks Development, which purchased the property in 2014, has worked to get design approval for the renovations.

The historic building with stained glass on its front was built in 1930 and served as a farmers market until it closed in 1941. The Public Market building is a Texas Historic Landmark on the National Register of Historic Places and was given a “Historical Site Endangered” designation by the city on Sept. 13.

Jess Green, Wilks Development senior vice president, said the historic landmark designation makes the project eligible for historic preservation tax credits which would help with the renovation costs.

The project is currently in the application process for the historic preservation credits.

Green said there are strict guidelines to follow when renovating a historic building but they’re hopeful that the approvals will be wrapped up by the end of the year.

“We’re kind of just working through our drawings right now and if everything goes good, we’re hoping to begin construction and renovation on that first part of next year,” Green said.

Wilks Development plans to preserve the historic character of the Public Market building and renovate the inside to accommodate a fitness center, a co-working space, a lounge and a cafe. The Harden will have 199 rooms and a parking garage, according to Texas-based architects BOKA Powell.