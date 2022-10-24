'I renovated my entire home in six months - and I'd do it again'

Linda Morey-Burrows and her husband, Patrick, refurbished a country property during the pandemic - Andrew Crowley

In the summer of 2020, as crowds of London dwellers fled the capital in search of a more wholesome life in the countryside, Linda Morey-Burrows and her husband, Patrick, had the opposite idea.

The couple had been living near Bath for nine years, keeping a small flat in London for when they needed to be in the city for work (she as an interior designer, he as an art consultant). But once their three grown-up children had left home, they found they were spending more and more time in London and less time in the West Country, where their home had started to feel too big for their needs.

lockdown renovation - Andrew Crowley

“We had this lovely house with nobody spending that much time in it,” says Morey-Burrows, “so we realised we needed to flip it round the other way: get a bigger house in London and downsize in the countryside.”

So they sold their house in Bath and bought a house in north London, which they decorated and moved into in the autumn of 2019. “We were just settling in and enjoying it when the first lockdown started,” she recalls. “We’d had this beautiful big garden in Bath, and there we were in London with a tiny roof terrace and 100 days of lockdown.”

The kitchen's original wooden beams were painstakingly restored - Andrew Crowley

The search for a retreat in the countryside began in earnest – and speed was of the essence.

Having decided on a location – the Buckinghamshire countryside, near Marlow – they took to Rightmove and narrowed the search down to two properties. The day after estate agents reopened in May 2020, they called the local agent to arrange viewings (which were permitted at the time as both properties were unoccupied).

“We originally thought we would prefer the other property as this cottage had been empty for a long time and needed a lot of work,” Morey-Burrows says. “It hadn’t been touched since the 1960s and my first reaction was that I couldn’t face a project. Then we looked at the surrounding woodland, and the river nearby, and realised we really wanted to do it.”

lockdown renovation - Andrew Crowley

They put in an offer that day, and exchanged just three weeks later. Planning consents to renovate the cottage and barn were obtained within a few months, and six months later, the renovation was complete. That is not to say that everything went completely smoothly. The builder Morey-Burrows worked with wasn’t the one she had originally wanted, but as her first choice was in such demand, she would have had to wait at least a year before he could start. “We didn’t have the luxury of waiting as we couldn’t live in the house as it was,” she says.

Thanks to Covid restrictions and the effects of Brexit, shortages of both labour and materials also proved problematic – and, of course, there were the challenges inherent in renovating an old and neglected building, parts of which date back over 300 years. “Once we started work, the builders discovered that the oldest parts of the cottage were just built on mud, so it was obviously a bit damp,” she says. “We had to dig down and put concrete floors in.

“The thing with a project like this is that as soon as you start unpicking, you start finding more and more problems to deal with.”

lockdown renovation - Andrew Crowley

As well as refurbishing the cottage, they also connected it with the adjoining barn (where the kitchen is now located), which involved replacing a small door with a wider opening, requiring steel supports, and the not insignificant job of streamlining the floors so that the cottage and barn were on the same level. Originally, they had wanted to install three sets of double doors opening out from the barn on to the garden to replace the existing two small acrylic glass windows, but as the planners were concerned that this would change the character of the barn too much, they settled on one set of doors, with new windows either side.

Morey-Burrows’ approach throughout was one of pragmatism. As well as the double doors, originally she had wanted to install skylights in the roof of the barn, which the planners would have allowed; but when neighbours objected, she backtracked. “Our neighbours are lovely, and we didn’t want to fall out with them, so we decided we didn’t need the roof lights,” she says. “We still get a lot of light through the doors and windows.”

lockdown renovation - Andrew Crowley

The fact that the couple wanted to maintain the historical character of the cottage and barn also helped to keep everyone on side: as well as exposing the original beams of the barn, retaining the gable end of the structure and revealing its brickwork, they sourced reclaimed barn oak for the flooring. The result is a raw, rustic look that works well with the grey-blue deVOL kitchen cabinetry, the country-style wooden dining table, and the prep table based on the design of an old haberdasher’s table, which serves as a kitchen island.

Morey-Burrows had decided on the kitchen she wanted early on and ordered it directly from the supplier straight away – along with flooring, bathroom fittings and lights – which ensured that everything was ready as soon as it was needed, helping to move the project on.

lockdown renovation - Andrew Crowley

They employed the same lightness of touch in the cottage: “We loved the character of the original building,” she says, “so we kept as much of the old flooring as we could, as well as the staircases, the front door and the panelling – we just painted it to freshen it up, but it still has the look of an old farmhouse. That’s what we fell in love with, so we didn’t want to change it.”

On the first floor, where the plaster has worn away to expose the old brickwork beneath, they have left it as it is, keeping the traditional character of the interior and updating it with modern lighting and furniture.

lockdown renovation - Andrew Crowley

They did modernise where necessary however, replacing the bathrooms, relocating the downstairs lavatory from its previous, somewhat strange location in the middle of the pantry, and dividing up a large bedroom so that they could install an additional en-suite shower room.

The process was not without its problems. “We took a chance with the builder,” Morey-Burrows admits, “and although the first part of the project – the barn renovation – went really well, things did go downhill a bit after that as he was very disorganised. We had a few niggles towards the end, particularly when he went off to start a bigger project and left parts of the project undone.

“But if you want to take the speedy route, you have to take a couple of risks, and on the whole it paid off: I’d do it the same way again.”