RENNtech Will Fit Your AMG GT Black Series With 1066 HP

Photo credit: RENNtech

The Mercedes-AMG GT Black Series is one of the most extreme road cars on sale today. Current holder of the Nürburgring production car lap record, it packs 720 hp from a twin-turbo V-8 paired to a ridiculous amount of functional aero pieces. If 720 horses somehow isn't enough for you, RENNtech has a solution.

The Florida-based Mercedes tuning company just released its R3 upgrade package for the GT Black Series. Improvements to the flat-plane crank 4.0-liter twin-turbo V-8 include stainless steel downpipes, a blow-off-valve adapter, new air filters, and new turbos. All of those things bump output to 1066 hp and 831 lb-ft of torque on 93-octane fuel—increases of 346 hp and 241 lb-ft, respectively. There's upgraded clutches to handle the extra power and ECU tunes for the engine and gearbox.

Cosmetic changes to the car include a set of forged wheels, carbon fiber fender extractors, and a carbon fiber bumperette delete. There's also a new roll bar in the cabin that can be fitted with either Sabelt or Schroth harnesses.

RENNtech says its upgraded GT Black Series can rip from 0 to 60 in under three seconds, onto a claimed top speed of 219 mph.

Though pricing has not been released, RENNtech says the R3 package is already available through its dealers in the United States, Europe, and the Middle East. All you have to do is supply the donor car.

