RENNOVA HEALTH, INC. COMPLETES REVERSE STOCK SPLIT

Rennova Health, Inc.
·3 min read
Rennova Health, Inc.
Rennova Health, Inc.

WEST PALM BEACH, Fla., March 16, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Rennova Health, Inc. (OTC: RNVAD), today announced that effective at 5:00 pm, Eastern Time, on March 15, 2022 (the “Effective Time”), the Company completed a 1 for 10,000 reverse stock split of its outstanding common stock. The Company’s common stock will open for trading on Wednesday March 16, 2022, on a post-split basis and trade under the symbol RNVAD for 20 days.

As a result of the reverse stock split, every 10,000 shares of the Company’s common stock issued and outstanding on the Effective Time will be consolidated into one issued and outstanding share, except to the extent that the reverse stock split results in any of the Company’s stockholders owning a fractional share, which fractional share will be in that case paid in cash. In connection with the reverse stock split, there will be no change in the nominal par value per share of $0.0001.

Based on the number of shares outstanding on March 9, 2022, the reverse stock split will reduce the number of shares of the Company’s common stock outstanding from approximately 44 billion pre-reverse split shares to approximately 4.4 million post-reverse split.

All outstanding preferred shares, stock options, warrants, and equity incentive plans immediately prior to the reverse stock split generally will be appropriately adjusted by dividing the number of shares of common stock into which the preferred shares, stock options, warrants and equity incentive plans are exercisable or convertible by 10,000 and multiplying the exercise or conversion price by 10,000, as a result of the reverse stock split.

The Company has retained its transfer agent, Computershare, Inc., to act as its exchange agent for the reverse stock split. As necessary, Computershare will provide stockholders of record as of the Effective Time a letter of transmittal providing instructions for the exchange of their stock certificates. Stockholders owning shares via a broker or other nominee will have their positions automatically adjusted to reflect the reverse stock split, subject to brokers’ particular processes, and will not be required to take any action in connection with the reverse stock split.

The reverse stock split was approved by the directors of the Company on March 9, 2022, pursuant to a resolution adopted by written consent of the holders of the majority of the total voting power of the Company’s securities on December 15, 2021.

About Rennova Health, Inc.
Rennova is a provider of health care services to rural communities. The Company owns one operating acute care hospital in Oneida, Tennessee known as Big South Fork Medical Center (classified as a critical access hospital), an acute care hospital and physician’s office located in Jamestown, Tennessee that it plans to reopen and operate, and a rural clinic in Kentucky. For more information, please visit www.rennovahealth.com

Forward-Looking Statements

This press release includes "forward-looking statements" within the meaning of the safe harbor provisions of the United States Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995. Actual results may differ from expectations and, consequently, you should not rely on these forward-looking statements as predictions of future events. Words such as "expect," "estimate," "project," "budget," "forecast," "anticipate," "intend," "plan," "may," "will," "could," "should," "believes," "predicts," "potential," "continue," and similar expressions are intended to identify such forward-looking statements. These forward-looking statements involve significant risks and uncertainties that could cause the actual results to differ materially from the expected results. Additional information concerning these and other risk factors are contained in the Company's most recent filings with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The Company cautions readers not to place undue reliance upon any forward-looking statements, which speak only as of the date made. The Company does not undertake or accept any obligation or undertaking to release publicly any updates or revisions to any forward-looking statements to reflect any change in their expectations or any change in events, conditions or circumstances on which any such statement is based, except as required by law.

Contact:

Rennova Health
561-855-1626
info@rennovahealth.com


Our goal is to create a safe and engaging place for users to connect over interests and passions. In order to improve our community experience, we are temporarily suspending article commenting

Latest Stories

  • Precious Achiuwa's defensive chemistry with Siakam is built on trust

    After Toronto’s win over the Lakers, Precious Achiuwa talked about what it’s like to play alongside Pascal Siakam on the defensive end of the floor and how he's found a new level in his game the past couple weeks. Follow our Raptors coverage all season long on Yahoo Sports Canada.

  • The Raptors Development Game

    When it comes to Scottie Barnes, Gary Trent Jr., OG Anunoby, Pascal Siakam, Fred VanVleet and Nick Nurse, what's one thing you would like to see them develop before next season? Imman Adan and Katie Heindl discuss. Listen to the full episode on the 'Raptors Over Everything' podcast.

  • Leafs' Matthews to have hearing with NHL player safety for cross-check on Dahlin

    HAMILTON — Toronto Maple Leafs forward Auston Matthews has a hearing with the NHL's department of player safety Monday. Matthews cross-checked Sabres defenceman Rasmus Dahlin in the third period of Sunday's Heritage Classic at Hamilton's Tim Hortons Field. The altercation took place away from the puck with Toronto losing 4-2 with five minutes to play in the game. Both players exchanged shoves inside Sabres goaltender Craig Anderson's crease. Matthews then cross-checked Dahlin to the side of the

  • Nick Nurse breaks down Raptors’ win over Suns, congratulates Popovich on record

    Raptors head coach Nick Nurse was impressed with how his team didn’t crumble in the fourth quarter in a tough game on the road. He spoke about how Fred VanVleet kept Toronto composed, how Gary Trent Jr. benefits from VanVleet’s presence and then congratulated Gregg Popovich on setting the NBA wins record for a head coach. Follow our Raptors coverage all season long on Yahoo Sports Canada.

  • Yusei Kikuchi could be a brilliant addition or foolish gamble for Blue Jays

    Yusei Kikuchi is undeniably talented but maddeningly inconsistent.

  • Defending champion NYCFC beats CF Montreal 4-1 for 1st win

    NEW YORK (AP) — Santiago Rodriguez delivered a pivotal goal in a 4-1 win for New York City FC over CF Montreal on Saturday. Rodriguez's goal put NYCFC (1-1-1) ahead for good at 2-0 in the 20th minute. NYCFC also got one goal from Alexander Callens, one more from Talles Magno and another one from Thiago. Zachary Brault Guillard scored for Montreal (0-3-0). NYCFC outshot Montreal 13-9, with nine shots on goal to one for Montreal. Sebastian Breza made five saves for Montreal. These teams take to th

  • COVID-19 kept Mark Nichols from the Brier championship match — but not the celebration

    Newfoundland and Labrador curler Mark Nichols didn't get to spend his Sunday night the way he wanted to, but says watching his teammates take home a fourth Brier championship took away all the pain of not being on the ice. Nichols, the third for Team Wild Card One, was forced to miss the final weekend of competition due to a COVID-19 diagnosis. "It was a tough few days for me. I was pretty sick. I feel like I'm on the other end of it now, but it's been a whirlwind of emotions and feelings over t

  • Auston Matthews' suspension highlights NHL's consistency problem

    In an objective NHL world, Auston Matthews deserves the two-game suspension for his cross-check Rasmus Dahlin during the Heritage Classic but the inconsistency of rulings from the NHL's Department of Player Safety has left fans outraged and players confused.&nbsp;

  • Team Newfoundland and Labrador gain experience, make history at Brier

    Team Newfoundland and Labrador may not be taking home any hardware from the Brier, but they're bringing back a lot of experience, some unforgettable memories and a history-making moment. At just 15 years old, Nicholas Codner from Torbay made Brier history by becoming the youngest player to ever compete at the men's national curling championship. "It's been pretty awesome, everyone has been pretty supportive," said Codner, who spoke with CBC News from Lethbridge, Alberta. "I don't think people re

  • Raptors getting huge boost from Precious Achiuwa's improvements

    Precious Achiuwa is showing that his Rising Stars breakout was more than a flash in the pan.

  • Gabriel Landeskog sounds off on an awful night for NHL refs

    It wasn’t a banner night for NHL officials across the board Thursday evening.

  • Khem Birch thinks a lot of people want to see him fail

    Khem Birch met with reporters after the Raptors’ impressive road win over the Suns. Birch was very candid about what he’s gone through this season as he’s struggled through injury. He says he’s starting to feel more like himself as he gets more comfortable in his routine. He also loves seeing Precious Achiuwa’s growth even though the two are competing for minutes. Follow our Raptors coverage all season long on Yahoo Sports Canada.

  • Manitobans among 15 Western Hockey League players tapped for 2022 CHL Top Prospects game

    Several players with links to Manitoba have made the cut for the upcoming Canadian Hockey League Top Prospects game. That includes 17-year-old Conor Geekie, a Winnipeg Ice centre originally from the western Manitoba community of Strathclair. For Geekie, being selected for the game is an exciting opportunity — and a chance to brag a little bit to his brother, Morgan Geekie, who plays with the NHL's Seattle Kraken. "My brother never got the opportunity to go [to this game] when he was going throug

  • Avalanche free up cash by trading Tyson Jost to Wild

    Colorado cleared almost $1.3 million in cap space by dealing the former first-round draft selection to Minnesota.

  • Canadian speed skater Laurent Dubreuil claims overall World Cup title in 500m

    Canadian speed skater Laurent Dubreuil finished fourth in his 500-metre event on Sunday in Heerenveen, Netherlands, but it was more than enough to secure his first overall World Cup season title. Japan's Tatsuya Shinhama, who won Saturday's race, also picked up the win in Sunday's event in 34.487 seconds, but could not catch points leader Dubreuil. The Canadian finished 15-100ths of a second behind Shinhama but ended up with an insurmountable point total of 614, to the Japanese skater's 586. "My

  • Auston Matthews suspended 2 games for cross-check in Heritage Classic loss to Sabres

    Toronto Maple Leafs forward Auston Matthews has been suspended two games without pay for cross-checking Buffalo Sabres defenceman Rasmus Dahlin on Sunday, the NHL announced. Matthews cross-checked Dahlin in the side of the head at 14:55 of the third period at the Heritage Classic in Hamilton. Under the terms of the collective bargaining agreement, and based on his average annual salary, Matthews will forfeit $116,402.50 US. The money goes to the players' emergency assistance fund. Matthews' stic

  • Maple Leafs pull up to Heritage Classic in full steelworker gear

    Both the Leafs and Sabres rolled into Sunday's outdoor game in Hamilton in style.

  • Broadcaster calls Canucks coach Bruce Boudreau a 'moron' who doesn't know rules

    Lightning colour commentator Bobby Taylor took a shot at Canucks coach Bruce Boudreau.

  • AHL player covered in blood after epic heavyweight fight

    This fight between Kurtis Gabriel and Mathieu Olivier was one for the ages.

  • Pascal Siakam jokes around, talks Precious Achiuwa & chemistry with Scottie Barnes

    Pascal Siakam had some fun with the media after Saturday's win vs. the Nuggets and discussed Precious Achiuwa's shooting and his growing chemistry with Scottie Barnes. Follow and subscribe to Yahoo Sports Canada on YouTube for more Raptors coverage