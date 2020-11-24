Rennes vs Chelsea live stream - how to watch Champions League fixture on TV and online

Chelsea striker Olivier Giroud (EPA)

Chelsea travel to Rennes in the Uefa Champions League on Tuesday night.

Frank Lampard's side are in fine form and head into this Group E clash off the back of a fifth win in a row, a victory at Newcastle United on Saturday with Tammy Abraham on the scoresheet at St James Park.

That win took the Blues top of the Premier League, albeit temporarily, with the visitors on Tuesday also in good shape in European competition as well as back home. They travel to France top of their group after two wins from their three matches so far, with another three points likely to be good enough to secure passage to the knockout stages of the tournament with two games remaining.

Chelsea won the corresponding fixture at Stamford Bridge with two Timo Werner penalties and an Abraham goal more than enough after Dalbert was controversially dismissed early on.

Chelsea beat Rennes 3-0 last time they met POOL/AFP via Getty Images

Here's everything you need to know:

When is the match?

The game kicks off on Tuesday 24 November.

What time is it?

Kick-off is 5.55pm GMT.

How can I watch it?

The match is being broadcast on BT Sport 3.

Subscribers can also stream the game live via the BT Sport website.

What is the team news?

Dalbert misses out for the hosts after being controversially sent off in the match between these two at Stamford Bridge.

Striker Timo Werner could be rested with Abraham likely to keep his place leading the line.

Reece James could also step down to the bench with club captain Cesar Azpilicueta pushing for a recall.

Thiago Silva should return after missing the win over Newcastle at the weekend.

Kai Havertz, missing since testing positive for coronavirus earlier this month, is available for selection.

Chelsea won a fifth game in a row at the weekend Getty

Predicted line-ups

Rennes: Gomis, Traore, Aguerd, Da Silva, Truffert, Nzonzi, Camavinga, Bourigeau, Doku, Guirassy, Terrier

Chelsea: Mendy, James, Zouma, Silva, Chilwell, Kante, Jorginho, Kovacic, Ziyech, Abraham, Mount

What are the odds?

Rennes: 9/2

Draw: 16/5

Chelsea: 4/7

Prediction

The Blues have been very impressive of late and should have too much for their French hosts. Rennes 0-2 Chelsea