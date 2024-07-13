Rennes reach agreement with Leeds for Glen Kamara

According to a report by Benjamin Quarez, Stade Rennais have reached an agreement with Leeds United FC for Glen Kamara (28), with the two clubs agreeing on a sum thought to be less than €10 million, with L’Équipe reporting the figure to be close to €8 million.

The Finnish international only joined Leeds last summer when he moved from Rangers for an undisclosed fee. His time in Scotland with the Glaswegian side was the most successful during his career as he was able to play a part in helping the club win the league in the 2020/21 season.

Kamara had a fairly large role in Leeds squad last season making 42 appearances across all competitions and even managed to assist his teammates four times. However, it was a disappointing end to his debut season as Leeds lost in the Championship Play-Offs final against Southampton FC.

Rennes have been looking for an experienced midfielder after losing Nemanja Matić (35) midway through last season and seeing their efforts to bring in Pierre Lees-Melou (31) thwarted by Stade Brestois’ ambitions to reach the Champions League.

GFFN | Nick Hartland