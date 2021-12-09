Rennes hit out at decision to postpone Europa Conference League clash with Tottenham

Rennes have released a statement following the news their Europa Conference League clash with Tottenham on Thursday would be postponed.

With Spurs confirming in a statement of their own earlier on Thursday, the Ligue 1 have now responded on their club website.

“Following the press release published by Tottenham at 9 p.m. this Wednesday, Stade Rennais FC would like to clarify the following facts,” it read.

“In a video conference at 7.45 p.m. between representatives of UEFA, Tottenham and SRFC, the Spurs director of football announced their intention not to play the UEFA Europa Conference League game. Thursday evening. A unilateral decision which has not been confirmed by UEFA in any way.

“The Tottenham representative did not want to announce the number of their players affected by the Covid when the rule states that a match must be played as long as the team has 13 outfielders and a keeper.

“They argued for a decision by the English authorities without advancing any official document. As the match was not officially cancelled by UEFA, Stade Rennais FC upheld their decision to play.

“Faced with this ‘London fog’, Rennes reserves the right to approach UEFA. This lack of fair play is all the more glaring as Tottenham had confirmed by email that the match would be held at the start of the afternoon before warning Rennes of their intention not to play just after their landing in London.”

