Renfroe's grand slam lifts Padres over slumping Cubs 5-2

San Diego Padres' Hunter Renfroe hits a grand slam against the Chicago Cubs during the fourth inning of a baseball game in San Diego, Monday, May 29, 2017. (AP Photo/Alex Gallardo)

SAN DIEGO (AP) -- Rookie Hunter Renfroe hit a grand slam off Kyle Hendricks and the San Diego Padres won 5-2 on Monday to hand the Chicago Cubs their fourth straight loss.

The defending World Series champion Cubs have lost six straight road games. They were coming off a three-game sweep at the Los Angeles Dodgers.

The Cubs had only three hits. They drew 10 walks and two batters were hit by pitches.

Hendricks (4-3) retired his first 10 batters before allowing seven of his final 11 to reach.

With one out in the fourth, Hendricks allowed singles to Yangervis Solarte and Wil Myers, and hit Ryan Schimpf with a pitch before Renfroe drove a 1-1 pitch into the seats in left. It was Renfroe's 10th this season and his second career grand slam.

Renfroe's other slam was in his sixth major league game, against the Dodgers on Sept. 27, when he hit two homers and drove in seven runs. He hit four homers and drove in 14 runs in 11 games after he was called up.

Hendricks loaded the bases with no outs in the fifth and Myers drove in a run on a fielder's choice.

Hendricks was charged with five runs and six hits in five innings, struck out five and walked none.

San Diego starter Jarred Cosart allowed Jason Heyward's two-run single with two outs in the first.

Cosart lasted only four innings, giving up two runs, three hits and five walks and striking out two.

Jose Torres (3-2) pitched two scoreless, hitless innings for the win. He walked two and struck out one. Brandon Maurer pitched the ninth for his seventh save.

With San Diego leading 5-2, Padres reliever Ryan Buchter loaded the bases on three walks with one out in the seventh before Brad Hand came on and got Heyward to ground into a double-play.

UP NEXT

Cubs: RHP Eddie Butler (2-0, 1.93) is scheduled to start Tuesday night. He's 0-2 with a 5.68 ERA inn in three appearances against San Diego, including two starts. All three appearances have been at Petco Park.

Padres: Rookie RHP Dinelson Lamet (1-0, 1.80) tries to follow up on his brilliant big league debut, when he struck out eight in five innings while allowing one run on three hits in a 4-3 win at the New York Mets on Thursday.

---

More AP baseball: https://apnews.com/tag/MLBbaseball