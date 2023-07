Renfroe hits 2-run HR in 10th as Angels beat Blue Jays 3-2 to avoid sweep

TORONTO (AP) — Hunter Renfroe hit a two-run home run in the 10th inning and the Los Angeles Angels beat the Toronto Blue Jays 3-2 on Sunday to avoid a three-game sweep.

Renfroe’s 17th home run of the season came off Blue Jays right-hander Yimi García (3-4). It was the Angels’ first hit with a runner in scoring position in the series. Los Angeles (55-51) had gone 0 for 27 in such situations before Renfroe’s one-out drive to left.

Renfroe went 3 for 4 and drove in all three runs. He also hit a bases-loaded sacrifice fly in the third.

Carlos Estévez (5-1) pitched the final two innings for the win. Vladimir Guerrero Jr. drove in automatic runner Bo Bichette with a leadoff single in the 10th, but the Blue Jays (59-47) couldn’t tie it.

Matt Chapman walked and Kevin Kiermaier pinch-ran for Guerrero, but Estévez struck out George Springer and Cavan Biggio before retiring Danny Jansen to end it.

Springer finished 0 for 5 and is hitless in 29 at-bats.

Two-way Angels superstar Shohei Ohtani went 1 for 3 with a single. Ohtani flied out in the first, singled and scored in the third and was intentionally walked with a runner at second and two outs in the fourth. Mickey Moniak popped up to end the inning.

Ohtani grounded out in the seventh against Blue Jays left-hander Génesis Cabrera.

Ohtani came up with Luis Rengifo at first base in the ninth against left-hander Tim Mayza. When Rengifo advanced to second on a wild pitch, putting Ohtani ahead 2-0 in the count, the Blue Jays called for another intentional walk.

Renfroe had a sacrifice fly in the third, but Eduardo Escobar flied out to strand two runners.

Toronto tied it in the fifth against Angels left-hander Tyler Anderson. Daulton Varsho hit a one-out double and scored on Whit Merrifield’s single. Merrifield advanced to second on left fielder Moniak’s error, but Anderson retired Bichette and Guerrero to escape the jam.

Left-hander Matt Moore replaced Anderson after Varsho hit his second double in the seventh. Anderson allowed one run and seven hits. He walked one and struck out two.

Story continues

Toronto loaded the bases with two outs in the eighth, but Moore got Santiago Espinal to ground into a fielder’s choice.

Blue Jays right-hander José Berríos allowed one run and six hits in six innings. He walked two and struck out six. Berríos has not won since June 24 against Oakland, going six starts between victories.

TRAINER’S ROOM

Angels: OF Taylor Ward was placed on the 10-day IL with facial fractures a day after he was hit in the head by a 91 mph pitch from RHP Alek Manoah. Ward was taken to the hospital for tests but was discharged Saturday night. Angels manager Phil Nevin said Ward did not have vision damage. To replace Ward, Los Angeles selected the contract of INF Kevin Padlo from Triple-A Salt Lake. The Angels have an majors-high 17 players on the IL.

UP NEXT

Angels: RHP Griffin Canning (6-4, 4.46 ERA) starts Monday when Los Angeles begins a three-game interleague series at Atlanta. RHP Charlie Morton (10-8, 3.57) is expected to start for the Braves.

Blue Jays: RHP Chris Bassitt (10-5, 3.91 ERA) starts Monday as Toronto begins a four-game series against AL East-leading Baltimore. RHP Kyle Gibson (9-6, 4.68) goes for the Orioles.

Ian Harrison, The Associated Press