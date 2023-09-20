Renfrew man gets VIP service at the Renfrew Fair

Renfrew – Travis Tachynsky will long remember the 168th edition of the Renfrew Fair after the general manager and staff of Robertson Amusements went out of their way to make this man with special needs feel like a VIP.

“Travis felt so special and for a short time he thought he was a celebrity,” his sister, Krystal Tachynsky recalled. “We all left with the fullest hearts.”

On the Friday evening of the fair, she and her husband, Nathan Barrett, decided that would be the night they would join thousands of others at the fair. Their evening included her older brother, Travis. The 42-year-old has special needs, and like some others, he can at times be overwhelmed by bright lights and loud noises. Just like candy floss and Bacon-on-a-Bun are symbolic of the fair, so are the crowds, long lineups, noise and lights and constant activity at the grounds.

Travis is like most regular fairgoers when it comes to playing a game of chance at one of the booths found in the amusement section. He could not resist the very loud call of a Robertson Amusements employee when she challenged him to try his luck at the game. When he handed the young woman some money, she refused to take it. The girl running the game refused to take his money to play and then still gave him a prize.

Although slightly confused, the three of them made their way to the next game of chance, and once again, neither Travis nor his sister’s money was not taken for the chance to play.

“With all the noise and activity, we had a hard time hearing what the lady behind the booth was trying to tell us,” Ms. Tachynsky told the Leader. “The girl running the game asked us to stick around and she would explain why their money was no good at the Robertson games. She explained to us that Robertson Amusement believes that everyone should be able to go to the fair and enjoy their time. They really like to help their ‘special friends’ have the best time ever.”

Both Ms. Tachynsky and her brother were surprised and thankful. The employee told them Travis was allowed to play every game once for free and her brother would receive a prize every time he plays.

“My brother was so excited because we were telling him he was a VIP,” she said. “We were absolutely blown away not only with Travis being allowed to play and win, but all the staff was incredible. Sam, the young lady at the game’s booth was so sweet and so wonderful with my brother. She was so happy to tell us how much they try to do for special needs people.

“She had tears in her eyes when she saw my brother light up and she told us that seeing Travis’ eyes light up with excitement and pure happiness is the reason why all the staff go out of their way to make the fair experience one the patrons will always cherish,” she said.

Ms. Tachynsky said every Robertson employee, whether they were running a games booth or operating an amusement ride, was over the top amazing with the way they treated her brother.

“They even let him skip a line at the rides and go right to the front,” she added. “In fact, one of the ladies running a games booth wouldn't let anyone else play a game until Travis and I were done.

“Another employee working on Friday night came over and helped my brother play the game so he could beat me because that was Travis’ goal that night,” she said with a laugh.

Unlike Disneyworld or Canada’s Wonderland, there is no written policy about accommodating individuals with special needs. Chris Patrick, general manager of Robertson Amusements, said when individuals like Travis come to the fair, it can be challenging for them and whoever is accompanying them.

“We encourage all our staff, from the front booth to the ticket sellers on to the operators, to be aware of the fair patrons and treat all our customers with respect and dignity,” he said. “In the case of persons with special needs, they face challenges that most of us will never encounter. It is for that reason we go out of our way to make sure they are afforded the same opportunities as everyone else and that means making them feel like a VIP while they are here.”

Mr. Patrick said his company will work with the local fair boards to find ways of accommodating all guests. He said the process is usually spearheaded by community advocates for these individuals and those advocates usually write or make a presentation to their fair boards to make them aware of the special circumstances.

“This is something new for all of us and local fair boards are now realizing the importance of inclusiveness,” he said. “We are very low key about working with individuals like Travis because we don’t do this for accolades. We do it because it makes us feel good and brings a sense of community no matter where we go in the province. When you see people like Travis just light up with pride and happiness, we know we are doing something good.”

Something good is certainly how Ms. Tachynsky describes it. She said people get tired of hearing others complain about the fair. Whether it is ticket prices or hours or the number of rides, many people tend to dwell on negative factors about the fair.

“I will be forever grateful to Robertson Amusements for the absolutely amazing experience we had on Friday night,” she said. “My cheeks hurt from smiling so much.”

Bruce McIntyre, Local Journalism Initiative Reporter, The Eganville Leader