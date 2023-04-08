Renfield star discusses a fresh take on Dracula

Renfield star Nicholas Hoult has weighed in on the new comedy-horror's unique approach to Dracula.

Performing opposite him as the fearsome Count and his character's master is Nicolas Cage (who recently starred in The Unbearable Weight of Massive Talent), whose interpretation of Bram Stoker's monster begins the movie withered and convalescing.

In an exclusive chat with Digital Spy, both Hoult and Cage addressed this surprising choice, with the latter commenting: "Well I think there's an attraction to the grotesque. I think we called that first look 'the Picasso look', but yes, I would say it's the most hideous I've ever looked."

Hoult, who appeared most recently in The Menu, said to his co-star: "You're being too harsh on yourself with your little eyeball.

"From an actor's standpoint, I know how difficult prosthetic, big make-ups like that are to wear, so I was amazed by how patient and gracious you were with the whole thing. The make-up looked amazing, what Christien Tinsley designed.

"From a character standpoint, Renfield does care about Dracula and wants to nurse him back to health and it's difficult to see someone, even if you have a complicated relationship, in pain and hurt like that, so he's nurturing and wants to take care of him."

Replying, Cage suggested this heralds a "new take" on Renfield, given his compassion.

Rewinding back to January, the Face/Off actor revealed that he studied Frank Langella's 1979 version of the Transylvanian terror as preparation, as well as Gary Oldman's "sumptuous" effort from 1992.

"What makes it super fun is that it's a comedy," he added of Renfield. "And when you get that tone right – comedy and horror – like An American Werewolf in London, it's a blast."

Renfield is released in cinemas on April 14.

