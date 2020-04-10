When Will Renewi plc (LON:RWI) Become Profitable?

Renewi plc's (LON:RWI): Renewi plc provides waste-to-product services in the United Kingdom, the Netherlands, Belgium, France, Germany, Hungary, Portugal, Canada, and Luxembourg. The company’s loss has recently broadened since it announced a -€71.7m loss in the full financial year, compared to the latest trailing-twelve-month loss of -€109.7m, moving it further away from breakeven. As path to profitability is the topic on RWI’s investors mind, I’ve decided to gauge market sentiment. Below I will provide a high-level summary of the industry analysts’ expectations for RWI.

RWI is bordering on breakeven, according to the 2 Commercial Services analysts. They anticipate the company to incur a final loss in 2020, before generating positive profits of €31m in 2021. So, RWI is predicted to breakeven approximately a few months from now. How fast will RWI have to grow each year in order to reach the breakeven point by 2021? Working backwards from analyst estimates, it turns out that they expect the company to grow 97% year-on-year, on average, which is rather optimistic! If this rate turns out to be too aggressive, RWI may become profitable much later than analysts predict.

LSE:RWI Past and Future Earnings April 10th 2020

Given this is a high-level overview, I won’t go into details of RWI’s upcoming projects, but, bear in mind that by and large a high growth rate is not out of the ordinary, particularly when a company is in a period of investment.

One thing I would like to bring into light with RWI is its debt-to-equity ratio of over 2x. Typically, debt shouldn’t exceed 40% of your equity, which in RWI’s case, it has significantly overshot. Note that a higher debt obligation increases the risk around investing in the loss-making company.

