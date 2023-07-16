Renewed severe weather setup in Central Canada amid humid air mass

A renewed risk for thunderstorms will pop up again on Sunday in Ontario and Quebec as our warm, soupy air remains locked in place.

Central Canada will see plenty of instability Sunday, potentially pushing some of the storms beyond severe limits.

Forecasters will be paying close attention to southern Quebec early Sunday afternoon as there could be rotating storms, and eastern Ontario, where heavier rainfall amounts could result in localized flooding.

Pay close attention to warnings in your area and prepare to seek shelter immediately if hazardous weather threatens.

Sunday

Areas: Southern Ontario and Quebec

Timing: Afternoon and evening

Weather:. As we head through the day, the low will continue to move towards the north, bringing the potential for localized flooding to eastern Ontario. That is thanks to the ample amount of moisture available in the atmosphere from the very moist air mass associated with this warm front. Areas stretching from Kingston to Quebec City expected to receive those heavier rain amounts resulting in localized flooding.

image4

Scattered thunderstorms are still expected for parts of southern Ontario. Humidity that continues to linger, daytime heating and lake-breeze boundaries will be the primary triggers around the Great Lakes this afternoon, so storms will be quite isolated in nature. The main threats with the severe storms are the strong wind gusts, large hail and heavy rain.

While the low is exiting Ontario in the morning, it is going to be creating havoc for southern Quebec from Montreal to Quebec City.

There is a possibility of rotating storms around Montreal and in the southern portions of Quebec thanks to the jet stream sitting directly above the surface-level low, injecting cold air towards the surface and further strengthening the rotation on the ground.

EASTRISKSSUN

The hazards continue to be strong wind gusts, heavy rain, localized flooding, large hail and rotating storms.

However, as is the nature with pop-up summertime storms, confidence is a little lower in exactly where the strongest storms will pop up.

Monday

Areas: Southern Ontario

Timing: Afternoon and evening hours

Weather: There is a continued possibility of some non-severe thunderstorms in through the eastern parts of southern Ontario Monday afternoon.

EASTRISKMON

It is thanks to a cold front, which is moving into southern Ontario. With that daytime heating, the front will help produce those thunderstorms, which will be scattered in nature.

Temperatures are expected to be similar to Sunday's. With the humidity, it is going to continue to feel a lot more like the low 30s, sticking with that warm, muggy feeling.

image3

Prepare

Keep The Weather Network’s app handy on your phone to peek at the radar and keep up with watches and warnings as the day progresses.

Stay close to a safe shelter in case storms threaten your location. And remember, the greatest danger in any thunderstorm is lightning. If you can hear thunder, you’re close enough to be struck by lightning.

Thumbnail image courtesy of Sarah, taken in London, Ont.

