Renewal of salmon farming licenses in British Columbia, Canada

Mowi ASA

Mowi Canada West’s salmon farming licenses in British Columbia are up for renewal 30 June 2022, and according to an announcement the Government of Canada has decided to renew them for a 2-year term to allow for the development of a transition plan for salmon farming in British Columbia. The first step will be one year of consultation on the development of the plan. At the time of writing, the content of the plan remains unclear; however, Mowi Canada West will continue to work with all levels of Government, including First Nations, to secure a future for sustainable and viable salmon farming in British Columbia and securing important jobs for the province and rural coastal communities.

