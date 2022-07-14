What is ‘renewable gas’ and is it really just around the corner?

Graham Readfearn
·5 min read
<span>Photograph: David J Green/Alamy</span>
Photograph: David J Green/Alamy

An orange flame on your stove would be the signal that you were now burning “renewable gas”, the advertorial said, promising this would happen “sooner than you expect”.

Above the article, which ran in the Age last week, was an advert from pipeline and distribution company Australian Gas Networks (AGN) showing a gas flame burning an unfamiliar green with the words “renewable gas”.

So what is “renewable gas” and how long might it be before the promise of the industry’s advertising turns into a reality?

The impression from some of the current advertising might be that this green gas nirvana is just around the corner.

On Facebook, AGN is currently running a 10-second advert where a blue gas flame turns green with the words: “The journey towards 100% Renewable Gas (using green hydrogen) has already started. Learn more about it and how we’re using it to reduce carbon emissions in the gas network.”

In October and November last year, AGN ran an almost identical version of the advert that was seen more than one million times, according to Facebook data.

A few weeks ago, another gas network operator – Jemena – ran an advertorial in the Sydney Morning Herald, which declared: “Renewable gas can satisfy our energy hunger.”

So what’s going on?

The industry is using the term “renewable gas” to describe both hydrogen made using renewable energy and biomethane that can be produced from organic waste such as human or animal sewage or food.

Both these forms of gas would be considered carbon-neutral – or close to carbon-neutral – because they’re not liberating carbon that was sequestered millions of years ago.

Related: Australia at odds with neighbouring nations on new coal and gas projects at Pacific Islands Forum

According to the latest government data, Australia currently consumes 1,647 petajoules (PJ) of gas per year, of which households use only 175 PJ. This compares with 16.4 PJ of biogas consumed (mostly at landfill sites).

AGN, which has 2.1 million home and business customers, says in its advertorial that renewable gas is coming “sooner than you think” but in its environmental and social governance report, it says it has a target to have 10% renewable gas in its network by 2030.

There’s a “stretch target” for all the gas to be renewable by 2040 or at the latest by 2050. If this is “sooner than you think” then congratulations.

A statement from Australian Gas Infrastructure Group, which owns AGN, said: “It is still early days for the renewable gas industry, but AGIG, with the support of state governments, has clear targets to transitioning to renewable gas.”

A demonstration site at Hydrogen Park South Australia has delivered renewable gas blends to 700 homes and would be extended to more homes in Adelaide.

The statement said: “There is much work to do, as renewable gas has been in development for a relatively short time, but our customers strongly support our investment in this area.”

Theoretically, biomethane can be a straight swap for fossil gas without the need for people to change their cookers and other appliances. The same can’t be said for hydrogen.

Once blends get to about 20%, AGIG said “some appliances will need modification or replacement” and the company was working with appliance makers.

Jemena told Temperature Check it had identified enough sources of biomethane to completely replace the fossil gas in its network. But this is different from actually having plants generate that gas.

When Temperature Check asked how much carbon-neutral gas it was currently blending, the company said there was “broad consensus that we could integrate as much as 20% biomethane and 20% hydrogen by 2030 across the gas network”.

Amazing coal

Liberal Senator Hollie Hughes.
Liberal Senator Hollie Hughes: ‘We need to live in the real world, not off with the fairies and the pixie dust.’ Photograph: Mick Tsikas/AAP

Senator Hollie Hughes is the Coalition’s shadow assistant climate change and energy minister, and this week she was out barracking for coal.

“Australia has some of the most amazing coal in the world,” she told Sky News, saying Australia should be using more of it, not less.

Did I say this was the shadow assistant climate change minister? Anyway, Hughes also had a message for the viewers about solar and wind power.

“Renewables do not exist in a transmissible form that can deliver that kind of energy regardless of what anyone says. You can say it all you like. The technology does not exist.

Related: Labor backing fossil fuel projects could scupper Greens support for 43% target

“We need to live in the real world, not off with the fairies and the pixie dust. What might be available in the future does not exist yet.”

Two weeks ago the pixies at the Australian Energy Market Operator released their latest version of a plan to decarbonise the energy grid and deliver affordable and reliable electricity.

The plan did not call for any new inventions to bring into existence things that don’t currently exist (I have not checked with the Australian Energy Market Operator whether any pixie dust was used in producing the report, or if any fairies were harmed in its production, but I suspect the answer would be no on both counts).

Rather, the plan said more investment was needed in things that do exist such as solar and wind power, batteries, energy storage and improvements and extensions to the transmission grid.

“Investment in low-cost renewable energy, firming resources and essential transmission remains the best strategy to deliver affordable and reliable energy, protected against international market shocks,” the report said.

The country’s “amazing coal” exports produce almost double Australia’s domestic greenhouse gas emissions. Australia’s existing solar and wind resources don’t do that.

Our goal is to create a safe and engaging place for users to connect over interests and passions. In order to improve our community experience, we are temporarily suspending article commenting

Latest Stories

  • NHL free agents who can shake up the offseason

    Several big names are already off the board but there are still a number of intriguing players hitting the market this week.

  • Growlers win 2nd game in franchise history in thriller against Rattlers

    The 2022 CEBL season may not be the perfect inaugural campaign for the Newfoundland Growlers, but they picked up their second win in franchise history with a 93-91 victory over the Saskatchewan Rattlers on Saturday at Memorial University. Brandon Sampson scored the Elam Ending layup to end the back-and-forth affair, as the CEBL's third-leading point scorer continued his excellent form by leading his team with 22 points while also picking up four rebounds. Terry Thomas also had a strong performan

  • Blackhawks' tank job is blatant and understandable

    Chicago is tearing down its roster in a full rebuild that will get worse before it gets better but with Connor Bedard and a strong draft class on offer next season, the Blackhawks strategy is an understandable one, even if not palatable to hockey fans.&nbsp;

  • Montreal Canadiens re-sign forward Mchael Pezzetta, defenceman Corey Schueneman

    MONTREAL — The Montreal Canadiens signed a pair of depth players Monday. The club announced forward Michael Pezzetta has inked a one-year contract, while defenceman Corey Schueneman agreed to the same term on two-way deal. Pezzetta will earn $US750,000 in 2022-23, while Schueneman is also set to make $750,000, including $350,000 guaranteed, in the NHL level next season, and $275,000 in the American Hockey League. Pezzetta played 51 games for the Canadiens in 2021-22, registering five goals and 1

  • Hello, Patrice? New Bruins coach already making right calls

    BOSTON (AP) — Jim Montgomery has a lot of work to do to prepare for his first season as the Boston Bruins' head coach. He knew just where to start: by reaching out to captain Patrice Bergeron to make sure the five-time Selke Award winner will be back in a Bruins uniform for a 19th season. “That was my first phone call,” Montgomery said on Monday at a news conference to meet the local media 10 days after he was hired to replace Bruce Cassidy. “I don’t have to go into the locker room very much if

  • Alliance down Bandits to snap 8-game skid

    The Montreal Alliance snapped an eight-game losing skid with an 89-72 win over the visiting Fraser Valley Bandits on Monday night at the Verdun Auditorium. The Alliance improve to 4-10 on the season with six games left on their schedule. Five players reached double digits in scoring for Montreal, with guard Isiah Osborne leading the way with a game-high 22 points to go along five rebounds and three assists. Nathan Cayo and Hernst Laroche added 16 and 15 points, respectively, while Alain Louis an

  • Leclerc holds on to win Austrian GP, Verstappen 2nd

    SPIELBERG, Austria (AP) — Charles Leclerc revived his Formula One title challenge by holding on to win the Austrian Grand Prix on Sunday for a third victory of the season, while his Ferrari teammate Carlos Sainz's hopes of a second-place finish ended when his engine blew as he was about to attack Max Verstappen's Red Bull. Leclerc was clearly stressed in the closing laps as his throttle was not working properly, making it more difficult to control his speed into turns. “Yes! Come on!” Leclerc sc

  • Hurricanes add Burns from Sharks, Pacioretty from Knights

    RALEIGH, N.C. (AP) — The Carolina Hurricanes are betting that trading for veteran defenseman Brent Burns will help a regular playoff team make an even deeper postseason push. Getting another scoring option in winger Max Pacioretty essentially for free won’t hurt, either. The Hurricanes acquired the 2017 Norris Trophy winner in Burns from San Jose on Wednesday as the NHL opened its free-agency period. Later in the day, Carolina acquired Pacioretty from Vegas for future considerations as the Knigh

  • Behind Mbappé's decision to stay at PSG

    Real Madrid failed to get Kylian Mbappé again. Here are the reasons behind the French star's decision.

  • Timbers success in Seattle continues, topple Sounders 3-0

    SEATTLE (AP) — Jaroslaw Niezgoda scored in the 24th minute, Santiago Moreno and Dairon Asprilla connected late in the second half and the Portland Timbers remained unbeaten in their past seven regular-season games in Seattle with a 3-0 victory over the Sounders on Saturday. The victory continued a run of success for the Timbers playing three hours to the north against their most heated rival. Portland has not lost a regular-season match to the Sounders in Seattle since May 27, 2017. That stretch

  • Inflation, rising fees are pricing families, kids out of organized sports

    Mohammed Hussain's three children are all in organized sports. His 14-year-old daughter and two sons, aged 12 and eight, are on hockey teams, and he is upfront about how expensive that can be. "It takes a chunk out of your paycheque," the Edmonton man said. "We feel a punch with the equipment right now. Kids grow like weeds at this age group," Hussain said. "We haven't even gotten into fuel charges ... how much gas people are spending just trying to get the games in. With three kids, we're all o

  • Redblacks' QB Masoli takes to social media to question Marino's behaviour, suspension

    Ottawa Redblacks quarterback Jeremiah Masoli took to social media Tuesday night to address the vicious hit that knocked him out of last week's road loss to the Saskatchewan Roughriders. Roughrider defensive lineman Garrett Marino was ejected in the fourth quarter of Saskatchewan's 28-13 home win Friday night after diving into Masoli's legs as he threw a pass. With Masoli on the ground, Marino flexed his muscles and gestured to the Mosaic Stadium crowd in celebration as he left the field followin

  • Blue Jays' Guerrero has throw break mitt, M's win 8th in row

    SEATTLE (AP) — Blue Jays first baseman Vladimir Guerrero Jr. had a throw bust through the webbing of his glove and the Seattle Mariners took advantage for their eighth straight win, beating Toronto 6-5 Sunday on two home runs by Carlos Santana. “Baseball can be cruel sometimes when things aren’t going right,” Toronto manager Charlie Montoyo said. A day after Santana hit a two-run homer in the seventh inning for a 2-1 win, he connected for a go-ahead, two-run drive in the eighth. The Mariners are

  • Predators sign Filip Forsberg to $68M, 8-year contract

    NASHVILLE, Tenn. (AP) — The Nashville Predators have re-signed Filip Forsberg to a $68 million, eight-year contract with an $8.5 million annual salary cap hit. The team announced the deal Saturday, getting Forsberg locked up before he could hit the open market when NHL free agency opens next week. He's now under contract through 2030. Forsberg, who turns 28 in August, is coming off the best season of his career. The native of Ostervala, Sweden, set career highs with 42 goals, 42 assists and 84 p

  • Former NHLer Andrew Ference shares crazy story from his time with Oilers

    Former Edmonton Oilers captain Andrew Ference was best known as a fiery character in his playing days, and this story from 2014 is another glaring example.

  • After scrappy win over Panama, Canadian women look to find flow against Costa Rica

    After a frustrating, uneven win over Panama that saw 74 stoppages in play according to coach Bev Priestman, Canada looks to find its flow Monday against Costa Rica at the CONCACAF W Championship in Mexico. The sixth-ranked Canadian women prevailed 1-0 Friday, despite No. 57 Panama's low defensive block and time-wasting tactics. That, combined with an opening 6-0 victory over No. 76 Trinidad and Tobago, earned Olympic champion Canada a berth in the 2023 World Cup in Australia and New Zealand with

  • Long-awaited Alberta race track opens near Carstairs

    Drivers have a new $35-million race track near Carstairs, north of Calgary, where they can push the upper limits of their speedometers. The 3.5-kilometre track has been in the works since 2012. Dominic Young, president and CEO of Rocky Mountain Motorsports, said it's a big relief to finally welcome people to the facility after years of construction. It was designed by a German company and touts 16 turns and 36 metres of elevation. Drivers zoom by at speeds nearing 200 km/h. "You see members comi

  • Kicker McCallum, offensive lineman Olafioye enter B.C. Lions' Wall of Fame

    VANCOUVER — The names of kicker Paul McCallum and offensive lineman Jovan Olafioye are being added to the B.C. Lions' Wall of Fame. The former Leos, who won a Grey Cup together in 2011, will be honoured at B.C. Place Stadium on Aug. 6, when B.C. hosts the Edmonton Elks. "Being added to the Wall of Fame with my former teammate and alongside all of the best to have ever played for this franchise is an amazing honour and something I will look back on with pride," McCallum said in a release. "I was

  • Red Wings aim for relevancy with moves in NHL free agency

    Detroit Red Wings general manager Steve Yzerman just kick-started the franchise's rebuild. Yzerman made some relatively bold moves when free agency opened Wednesday, generating a jolt of excitement for the once-proud franchise that it has not had since the former team captain was hired three-plus years ago. The Hockey Hall of Famer signed center Andrew Copp to a $28.1 million, five-year contract soon after the market opened. Yzerman, who built the Tampa Bay Lightning into a Stanley Cup winner, f

  • Report: Johnny Gaudreau has 'massive offer' on the table from Flames

    Johnny Gaudreau is about to become an extremely rich man, regardless of where he chooses to sign.